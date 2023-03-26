The 2023 high school lacrosse regular season got underway for a lot of teams this week. The Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule gets underway Monday.

Team-by-team preview capsules will be available on the LancasterOnline High School Sports Lacrosse page at some point soon.

For now, here are some things to keep an eye on in L-L boys lacrosse this spring.

Two-section format

L-L boys lacrosse will be a two-section format for the fourth season in a row.

Section One: Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor.

Section Two: Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Country Day, Warwick.

Refresher

Last season, Manheim Township (Section One) and Lampeter-Strasburg (Section Two) were the section champs, both going unbeaten in league play in the regular season.

The Blue Streaks topped the Black Knights in the league tournament final. Manheim Township went on to win the District Three Class 3A crown, while L-S reached the District 3 2A final. Both Hempfield and the Streaks reached the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, while the Pioneers advanced to the 2A semifinals for the first time in program history.

Top returning players

The following players return after being named to L-L League all-star or honorable mention lists last season:

Cedar Crest: Erik McLaughlin, long-stick midfielder.

Cocalico: Zack Belknap, attack; Evan Youndt, midfielder; Cole Barnes, faceoff; Carter Getz, Ethan Brown.

Conestoga Valley: Jeff Fisher, attacks; Tyson Zwaska, attack; Hunter Silvaggio, midfielder; Myles Jackson, midfielder; Noah Harrison, faceoff; Justin Corson, long-stick midfielder; Jackson Byers, defender; Bryce Johnson, defender.

Garden Spot: Jared Patton, Ayden Naranjo.

Hempfield: Stephen Pitts, defender; Zach Antesberger, midfielder; Toby Marco, midfielder; Seamus Mack, faceoff.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Colin Sullivan, attack; Zach Labreque, attack; Drexton Frank, defender; Morgan Smith, long-stick midfielder; Jack Groff, short-stick midfielder.

Manheim Township: Wells Bergstrom, defender; Austin Day, defender; Charlie Kingsbury, midfielder; Nick Palumbo, faceoff/midfielder; Bennett Parmer, attack.

Penn Manor: Nick Hollinger, goalkeeper; Eli Warfel, midfielder; Adam Hollinger.

New coaches: Teagan Pfautz, Ephrata; Brett Moore, Hempfield; Nicholas Best, Lancaster Country Day; Gary Minnich, Warwick.

Notable games: Hempfield at Manheim Township, April 12; Manheim Township at Hempfield, April 24; Penn Manor at Lampeter-Strasburg in the annual Backyard Bash/“Whitey” game, May 2.