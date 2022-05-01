Somewhere in the second quarter of Friday’s boys lacrosse matchup at Manheim Township, the Blue Streaks had possession and put a shot on goal that instead hit the neck of Hempfield freshman midfielder Drew Bennett.

Bennett stayed on his feet for a couple of seconds before going to the ground. He eventually walked off the field and stayed for the remainder of the game.

But the ball had hit him just to the side of his windpipe, an athletic trainer concerned about potential damage to Bennett’s carotid artery recommended he be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

A trip to Lancaster General Hospital on Friday night led to an ultrasound, which came back clear for Bennett, who was sent home. On Sunday, Bennett, a three-sport student-athlete (golf, basketball, lacrosse) got a visit from eight Manheim Township lacrosse players, who gave him a card, enclosed with a gift card.

“He’s feeling good,” mother Amy Bennett said. “He’s still just got a stiff neck. He’s sore. But in a world that’s so terrible right now. …I just thought this would be an uplifting thing to share with others on the sportsmanship shown my Manheim Township players, especially considering these teams are such rivals.”

Agreed. That’s the lead item on this week’s L-L lacrosse notebook.

Here’s a recap of highlights of last week’s action across the league, as well as a look ahead to what will be the final week of the L-L regular season schedule.

L-L lacrosse standings

Points:

GIRLS

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel 10 points (five goals, five assists Tuesday at Cedar Crest)

Cocalico’s Samantha Keck nine points (six goals, three assists Tuesday at Penn Manor)

Elizabethtown’s Danielle Bruno eight points (seven goals, one assist Tuesday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings eight points (seven goals, one assist Thursday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings eight points (eight goals Saturday vs. Conrad Weiser)

BOYS

Conestoga Valley’s Jeff Fisher eight points (five goals, three assists Saturday vs. Great Valley)

LCD/LCHS’ Fritz Miklos eight points (three goals, five assists Friday vs. Garden Spot)

Goals:

GIRLS

Elizabethtown’s Danielle Bruno seven goals (Tuesday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Cedar Crests’s Jaden Hardy six goals (Thursday at Conestoga Valley)

Cocalico’s Samantha Keck six goals (Tuesday at Penn Manor)

Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague six goals (Tuesday at Garden Spot)

Hempfield’s Kelsea Dague six goals (Thursday vs. Cocalico)

LCD/LCHS’ Amelia Loney six goals (Thursday at Penn Manor)

BOYS

Penn Manor’s Isaic Nafziger seven goals (Thursday vs. Elizabethtown)

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings eight goals (Saturday vs. Conrad Weiser)

Penn Manor’s Keegan Dings seven goals (Thursday vs. LCD/LCHS)

Assists:

GIRLS

Cocalico’s Thana Sweigart five assists (Tuesday at Penn Manor)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Rowan Kimmel five assists (Tuesday at Cedar Crest)

Manheim Township’s Bronwyn Hilbert five assists (Thursday vs. L-S)

BOYS

LCD/LCHS’ Fritz Miklos five assists (Friday vs. Garden Spot)

Recap, look ahead: In boys lacrosse, Manheim Township swept Hempfield in both regular season matchups to claim the L-L Section One crown. Both have already locked up spots in the four-team L-L playoff tournament. So has Section Two champ Lampeter-Strasburg. Speaking of which, Cocalico knocked off Conestoga Valley to take over second place in Section Two, moving a game up on LCD/LCHS and CV, and two games up on Garden Spot. We’ll know by the end of Thursday who is the Section Two runner-up. …On the girls side, three spots in the four-team team have already been locked up by Manheim Township, Hempfield and L-S. The Cocalico girls can lock up the final spot if the Eagles top E-town on Monday night. Hempfield hosts Manheim Township on Thursday to decide the L-L regular season crown.

Other top upcoming matchups: In non-league boys, Hempfield hosts Central York on Saturday morning.

High-water mark: Manheim Township boys topped Cedar Crest 26-1 last Wednesday. The Blue Streaks’ 27 goals is the new single-game high-water mark for an L-L boys team so far this season (previous high: CV boys won 24-8 at Conrad Weiser on April 1).

Tie: We had our first tie of the season, when Elizabethtown and Conestoga Valley girls ended in a 10-10 draw after two extra periods last Monday evening.

Kudos: To Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic goalkeeper Calvin Morris for recording his 500th career save in Friday’s 13-5 win over Garden Spot. …and to Cedar Crest boys lacrosse for ending a 22-game losing streak with last Monday’s 9-7 victory at Elizabethtown (the Falcons also topped the Bears on Friday). It’s also the Falcons first win under second-year coach Jack Wuori. As a result, the league’s longest current losing streak belongs to the LCD/LCHS girls (16).

Coaching notables: Penn Manor first-year head coach Connor Rowe has now cracked the double-digit win column for his career, picking up wins Nos. 10 and 11 on Friday and Saturday, as the Comets improved to 11-6 overall. ...Cocalico long-time boys coach Matt Oberly is one win shy of No. 50.