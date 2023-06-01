There would be no denying the Manheim Township boys lacrosse team.

With their backs against the wall in the District Three Class 3A championship game versus upstart Central York, the Blue Streaks shut down their opponent and cruised to a seventh title with a 17-10 victory over the visiting Panthers on Thursday afternoon in Neffsville.

It was a statement showing by the top-seeded Streaks, particularly its senior class, which put its foot down after trailing 4-1 through the first 11 minutes.

“We made a few adjustments on slides to go earlier and cover up the backside and it worked,” said senior defender Austin Day. “We held them to no goals in the second quarter and only one goal in the third. Coach Lyons did a great job of telling us what to do and we executed to perfection.”

Two goals by Simon Bowen, including a long-distance laser with 30 seconds left in the opening period, kept Township (20-1 overall) within striking distance.

From there, senior Jake Laubach took over with four second-quarter goals, three of them coming on assists from junior Bennett Parmer.

“I just knew every time I was open my teammates were going to hit me,” said Laubach, who finished with six goals and two assists. “(Bennett) having his head up and creating space allows all of the other people off the ball to score.”

Laubach went top shelf on his initial goal, then deposited a feed from Parmer to knot the score at 4-4. A slingshot from senior Charlie Kingsbury put the Streaks on top for good three minutes into the second period.

The third quarter belonged to junior Peyton Moritzen (four goals, two assists), who intercepted a pass of the second-half face off and assisted to Parmer for a back-breaking score.

“It’s always good to have a guy that you can rely on to score the ball every time he catches the ball in the crease,” Laubach said of Moritzen.

Assists from Laubach and Bowen helped Moritzen push the Township lead to 11-5 late in the third, and Laubach’s transition tally put Township ahead 12-5 after three.

Meanwhile, the Streaks defense led by seniors Day (four ground balls) and Wells Bergstrom kept the Panthers in check. Senior AJ Fischer made seven saves in goal.

“AJ saved us a lot today and that’s what he’s done all season,” Day said.

After a save by Fischer, Day raced the length of the field for an unlikely goal to put the game on ice.

“It was a nice way to cap off the district championship,” Day said.

Central York (18-3), playing in its first district title game, saw its 18-game winning streak snapped. The Panthers were led by seniors Macon Myers and Dayton Bagwell with three goals apiece.

Both teams will compete in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament on June 6. Township will host WPIAL runner-up Shady Side Academy, while Central York plays District 11 runner-up Parkland.