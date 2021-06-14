The 2021 high school lacrosse season began with question marks. With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the 2020 campaign, it remained to be seen what teams would bring to the field this spring. There were also questions as to how each school was approaching masks for players, coaches, referees or spectators, in addition to social distancing and quarantining measures.
There were several schedule changes along the way due to COVID-19 protocols. But the 2021 season was able to be played, and is now officially in the books since the state tournaments are completed.
With all of that said, here’s a look back at some highlights from the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys and girls lacrosse campaigns.
Section, league champions: On the boys side, Hempfield and Manheim Township were the Section One co-champions, after having split their head-to-head series, which resulted in the Streaks’ L-L reagular season win streak ending at 110 games. Lampeter-Strasburg won the Section Two crown.
On the girls side, Manheim Township stretched its L-L regular season win streak to 94 games en route to capturing the league regular season crown.
League tourney: Tip of the cap to the Conestoga Valley lacrosse programs. The Buckskin boys qualified for the league tourney for the first time since 2007, the girls for the first time since 2010. ...the Cocalico girls reached the league final for the third time overall, first since 2014 and first time under head coach Courtney Reinhold. ...Hempfield and Manheim Township squared off in the boys league title game for the 14th time, with the Black Knights winning it, and putting the head-to-head meetings between the Black Knights and Blue Streaks in the league final at even 7-7. It was the second season in a row that Hempfield won the league tourney. ...The Manheim Township girls won their 11th-straight league tourney title.
District playoffs: Thirteen L-L teams qualified for the district playoffs. On the boys side, L-S reached the district semis for the first time in program history, Ephrata won a district playoff game for the first time since 2014, and Conestoga Valley made its first district playoff appearance. Penn Manor lost in the final seconds in a quarterfinal at Cumberland Valley. Hempfield reached the district final for the fourth time overall, first since 2011, in a District 3-3A title tilt that was played over the span of two days due to multiple lightning delays on Day One.
On the girls side, Warwick made its first district playoff appearance since 2009, CV made its second district playoff appearance overall and Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic made its ninth-straight district playoff appearance. Lampeter-Strasburg made it three seasons in a row of winning at least one district playoff game. Hempfield picked up its 14th district playoff win overall, first under head coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff. Manheim Township again reached the district semifinals, a feat the program has pulled off every year since the tournament began in 2009.
State playoffs: The L-L sent three teams to the PIAA tournament. Of those, it was the first state tourney appearance for the Lampeter-Strasburg boys. The Hempfield boys competed at the state level for just the second time in eight seasons, sixth time overall. Meanwhile, the Manheim Township girls reached the PIAA Class 3A title game for the third season in a row. In doing so, the Streaks became just the fifth girls lacrosse program in the state to make three appearances in the title game, the first to do so in three consecutive seasons.
Ephrata head coach Maggie Myers, right, stands by as the announcer reads an Aevidum message, before the team takes on Cocalico, in an LL girls lacrosse game at Ephrata Middle School Tuesday April 6, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Colin Sullivan (8) knocks the ball away from Ephrata's George Willetts (13) during first half action of an LL section 2 lacrosse game at Ephrata Middle School Friday April 9, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Connor Nolt (21) celebrates with teammate Zach Labreque (3) after scoring against Ephrata during first half action of an LL section 2 lacrosse game at Ephrata Middle School Friday April 9, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Connor Nolt (21) reacts after scoring on Ephrata goalkeeper Ryan Lindberg (7) during first half action of an LL section 2 lacrosse game at Ephrata Middle School Friday April 9, 2021.
Ehprata's Nathan Williams (19) gets caught up on the stick of Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jack Groff (16) during second half action of an LL section 2 lacrosse game at Ephrata Middle School Friday April 9, 2021.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Connor Nolt (21) passes the ball as he gets pressured by Ehprata's Carter McKim (44) during first half action of an LL section 2 lacrosse game at Ephrata Middle School Friday April 9, 2021.
Samantha Keck (1) of Cocalico shoots on goal against Maureen Krauser (10) and Regan Gillisse (18) of Hempfield in L-L League girls lacrosse semifinal action at Mountaineer Field in Ephrata on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.