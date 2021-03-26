The 2021 high school lacrosse season official gets underway Friday. Several Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action this weekend, followed by many of the rest playing next week. It'll be a six-week regular season, followed by league playoffs the week of May 11, with district and state playoffs after that. With all of that said, here's a peek at each L-L boys lacrosse team this season.

The teams are listed alphabetically.

Cedar Crest:

Coach: Anthony Sinico (third season, 11-22 career record)

2019 record: 4-7 league, 6-11 overall

Top players returning: senior Bella Sinico (10 goals, 13 assists in 2019, D-III Alvernia commit), senior Dylanie Chappel (D-III Huntingdon commit), senior Mick Lantz (D-II Catawba commit), junior Jaden Hardy, junior Della Reed, sophomore Haley Newmaster

Coach’s thoughts: “As in previous years, the strength of our team is athleticism, and this year we have great senior leadership. Our seniors believe in the system and process. Our biggest challenge due to not having a season last year is overall experience. We only have three returning girls that played significant time at varsity two seasons ago. Each year we have one goal, to improve on the previous season. Our emphasis is to focus on every draw, ground ball, and possession. We will strive for perfection so we can achieve excellence.”

Cedar Crest schedule

Cocalico:

Coach: Courtney Reinhold (fifth season, 49-31)

2019 record: 9-2 league, 17-6 overall (L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A semifinalist, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky (166 saves, L-L second-team all-star in 2019, D-III Elizabethtown commit), senior midfielder Hannah Custer (103 goals, 20 assists, L-L first-team all-star in 2019, D-I Richmond commit), senior defender Kyra Powers (D-III Neuman commit), senior defender Naleah Sauder, senior defender Lauren Metzger (D-III Juniata commit)

Key newcomers: Thana Sweigart, Alinda Sweigart, Sara Mackall, Sam Keck, Olivia Reider

Coach’s thoughts: “Losing an entire season was definitely tough. We went from returning almost our entire starting lineup last year to having only five returning varsity players (one that is out injured right now). Another drawback to losing last season is that we have two classes of girls - our freshmen and sophomores - who have not competed in a real game at the varsity level. I will say that our girls worked really hard this off season to make up for the missed season last year. We are definitely coming into this season young but with a lot of good athletes so I am looking forward to seeing what we can do. ...The team’s senior leadership mixed with our athleticism will be key to our success this year. We have a strong core group of athletes, however it will be important for the team to play together as a unit. Our stick skills and communication will have a huge impact on how successful we will be this season. ...It is our goal to work together to control the middle of the field and putting constant pressure on ball. We also return a phenomenal goalie and we look forward to her commanding our defense and seeing what she is capable of. We are looking forward to a great season and competing at a high level of play.”

Cocalico schedule

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Matt Brubaker (first year as CV girls coach, previously coached CV boys from 2007 through 2015)

2019 record: 5-6 league, 8-10 overall (District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior Abigail Morley (66 goals, 16 assists, L-L honorable mention in 2019, D-I William & Mary commit), senior defender Amanda Yingling (L-L honorable mention in 2019), defender Amanda Yingling, senior Bella Silvaggio, senior Ellie Livingston

Coach’s thoughts: “Team strength is a solid core of senior athletes. They have played with each other (lacrosse and other sports) for many years and have great chemistry. Additionally, we have a huge group of sophomores (18) who have tons of potential. That’s the group that was impacted the most by missing last year. They are ready to compete, but they lack real game experience. ...Areas of improvement: it really is a fresh start for the team and the players. It’s been close to two years since they competed as a team. Like other schools, there aren’t maybe girls competing who were also competing then. Combine that with a new coach, and we have a chance to build a new identity for our program. The former coach, Mike Chadwick, did an awesome job of building the foundation of the team we currently have. He led the team to its first district tournament and I am committed to strengthening this program and solidifying our reputation as a competitor in the district.”

Conestoga Valley schedule

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Cheyenne Benson (third season, 15-21 career record)

2019 record: 4-7 league, 8-10 overall

Top players returning: senior Brooke Horst (D-III Stevenson commit), senior Kara Young, junior Hailey Mertz, Jordyn Gutshall (D-III Chatham commit), Lizzie Carter (D-III Wilkes commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “One of our major strengths this year is the leadership we've seen evolve from the shutdown, especially from our seniors. The 2021 class has been ready to step it up and we've been working on creating one cohesive unit, even when we couldn't be together face-to-face. Everyone is really looking to building upon our program's culture. Our defensive unit has been working together over the past year, with upperclassmen developing the ones who are filling the spots from the 2020 class. ...Experience is a huge spot we need to build on and has been the biggest challenge. We have two classes (freshmen and sophomores) who have never played a high school game, our roster leans heavily on ninth- through 11th-graders and with few returning from our 2019 varsity team, we're looking to develop that experience quickly and transition as smoothly as possible. We weren't able to gather together to start the off season until February of this year, so our preparation has been quicker than usual. Luckily, we had a solid group of players on club rosters this summer and fall, so they were able to keep their sticks in their hands and continue playing. ...With our seniors losing out on their junior season, we want to see them thrive and leave their mark on the program. Our team is ready to get back out there and is excited to finally get the chance to play together."

Elizabethtown schedule

Ephrata:

Coach: Maggie Myers (second season, 2-15 career record)

2019 record: 0-11 league, 2-15 overall

Top players returning: senior Alyssa Wene (32 goals, one assist, L-L second-team all-star in 2019, D-III Lebanon Valley College commit), sophomore Mallory Kline (18 goals, two assists in 2019), senior Meg McCracken, senior Ari VanderWal, senior Emily Hutchins-Fitchthorn, and a crew of sophomores and juniors that only played in one scrimmage last year but will have a positive impact on the team’s play.

Coach’s thoughts: “I’m excited for this year. Despite the pandemic cancelling our previous season, players have returned with a positive outlook on the season ahead. Our first two scrimmages have helped to develop our team as a whole. With many new players, we have started to figure out a rhythm to which our whole team collectively beats. I look forward to continuing to watch the team grow and develop throughout the season.”

Ephrata schedule

Garden Spot:

Coach: Jen Leaman (fifth year, 12-56 career record)

2019 record: 2-9 league, 5-12 overall

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Lexi Horning (152 saves in 2019), junior defender Michaela Bernek, junior midfielder Bella Mansi, sophomore midfielder Brielle Moyer, senior Lauren Parker (D-III Cairn University)

Coach’s thoughts: “So many challenges by not having a season last year, we tried our best to keep the girls working on their stick skills as much as possible and get together over the summer when we were able, but not actually being on the field together for so long makes this season feel like we are starting fresh from 2019. One huge plus for us this season is we have a large group of freshmen who decided they wanted to try lacrosse, this group is very talented and athletic and some will see some varsity time immediately. From the freshmen to the seniors, all of my players just want to play after missing last season and their drive has made for very productive practices so far!”

Garden Spot schedule

Hempfield:

Coach: Claudia Ovchinnikoff (first year as Hempfield head coach, previously head coach for two seasons at Lampeter-Strasburg, 28-12 career coaching record)

2019 record: 10-1 league, 17-5 overall (L-L regular season runner-up, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A semifinalist, finished one win shy of states)

Top players returning: junior Kelsea Dague (51 goals, five assists, L-L honorable mention in 2019, D-I Eastern Michigan commit), senior Regan Gillisse (22 goals, four assists in 2019), junior Brynn Axe (13 goals, five assists in 2019, D-II Kutztown commit), senior Kayla Brooks (six goals, two assists in 2019, D-II Kutztown commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “Overall, we are very sound in all areas, offensively and defensively, both sides of the field. But just like everybody else, it’s going to take time to gel. Since we didn’t have a season last year it’s getting them to know each other’s intricacies and habits and all of that will take some time. We have a really athletic team."

Hempfield schedule

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Marshall Krebs (first year)

2019 record: 8-3 league, 15-8 overall (L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A semifinalist, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Jeslyn Krebs (12 goals, six assists in 2019, D-I Old Dominion commit), senior midfielder Malaina Bauzon (nine goals in 2019, D-III Arcadia commit); junior midfielder Hannah Gawne (nine goals, three assists in 2019), senior attack Riley Dawson (22 goals, three assists in 2019), senior attack Kelliann Drummond (10 goals, three assists in 2019, D-III Juniata commit), junior defender Emaly Garrett (D-I Eastern Michigan commit)

Coach’s thoughts: Team strengths: “Speed, team chemistry, even distribution of talent.” Challenges presented by not having a season last year and limited club opportunities over the summer: “Limited tactical and technical skill development to a degree. To mitigate skill stagnation, we began off-season sessions in August and increased frequency November-February to accompany winter league. Some found ways to play last summer either through summer leagues or club.” Goals: “Our main team goal is to pick up where we left off last season and to continue to build upon what we worked on in the 2020-2021 off-season.”

Lampeter-Strasburg schedule

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Julie Safran (second year, 10-9 career record)

2019 record: 7-4 league, 10-9 overall (District 3-2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: junior goalkeeper Phoebe Stover (137 saves in 2019), senior midfielder Cassidy Gleiberman (31 goals, 14 assists in 2019), senior midfielder Erica Scott (eight goals, seven assists in 2019)

Coach’s thoughts: “We could not be more excited and grateful to have the opportunity to be back on the lacrosse field. It’s even better that we have the chance to compete! With the loss of our 2020 season and the lack of a normal offseason training, we are still figuring out our strengths, weaknesses, and roles on the team. The Cougars have a great group of girls that have all bought into the program philosophy. Our team chemistry off the field is terrific and will only continue to grow on the field with more experience. Everyone comes to practice with a desire to learn, get better, and help grow the program. We have very healthy numbers with a large freshman class who are still learning the ropes of high school lacrosse, while our upperclassmen are hungry to get their opportunity on the field. With a very unique season upon us, team goals are building one another up to compete at our highest potential, improving each day, and keeping our team and community healthy. I’m most excited to get the chance to be on the field, have fun, and enjoy each moment.”

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic schedule

Manheim Township:

Coach: Mark Pinkerton (10th year, 194-36 career record)

2019 record:11-0 league, 22-4 overall (L-L regular season champion, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A champion, PIAA 3A runner-up)

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Gail Wilkes (131 saves in 2019, D-II Lynn commit), senior defender Emma Hagg (L-L first-team all-star in 2019, D-III Messiah commit), senior Megan Rice (76 goals, 56 assists, L-L first-team all-star in 2019, D-I Richmond commit), senior Ariana Baublitz (33 goals, four assists, L-L second-team all-star in 2019), junior attack Sydney Witwer (D-I William & Mary commit), senior midfielder Campbell Heller (15 goals in 2019, D-II Wilmington commit), Alyssa Dotter (D-II East Stroudsburg commit), Devon Nee (D-I Kennesaw State commit), senior defender Bella Grandrimo

Coach’s thoughts: “Like everyone, we're so happy to be back playing! Missing the 2020 season makes it challenging in ways for all teams but also is a reset that allows for positive opportunities to build forward. This young team is athletic, hard working and has a lot of potential. We are particularly strong on D with both athleticism and depth. Senior Emma Hagg and junior Devon Nee along with two outstanding goalies - Gail Wilkes and Maddie Eckert - will lead the defense. Behind them are six defenders who are all athletic, talented players. Our offense may be as balanced in terms of scoring threats as ever. Megan Rice and Sydney Witwer are well established top players, but seniors Campbell Heller and Arianna Baublitz and juniors Alyssa Dotter and CC Walker have really stepped up their games and will also be big contributors to the offense. Pushing them are a bunch of very talented freshmen and sophomores. ...Our goals are to stay healthy, become a super tight team who loves paying together, and get back to another State Championship. We wish all the teams a healthy and fun season!”

Manheim Township schedule

Penn Manor:

Coach: Anneli Starry (first year)

2019 record: 2-9 league, 4-12 overall

Top players returning: senior defender Evelyn Weaver (four goals, one assist in 2019, D-III Virginia Wesleyan commit), junior attack Maddie Weber (one goal in 2019), senior defender Katie Mackey (one goal in 2019, D-III Elizabethtown commit), Kendall Ulmer (D-III Elizabethtown commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year's shutdown was a detriment to spring sports. The world didn't open back up until mid-summer, with a lot of restrictions. Virtual practices and workout plans were used, but there is nothing like playing live lacrosse and being together. Having limited time together this past year, we had to fit in a lot right before the season. This year, we have a group of naturally athletic and ambitious players that have a lot of potential. 2021 is the season of growing our lacrosse IQ.”

Penn Manor schedule

Warwick:

Coach: Eric Jeanes (second consecutive season, seventh season overall, 45-54 career record)

2019 record: 4-7 league, 4-9 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Tanner Armstrong (38 goals, five assists, L-L honorable mention last season, D-III DeSales commit), senior midfielder/defender Lindsay Quinn, senior defender Olivia Weik, senior defender/midfielder Nevaya Warfel

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost a lot of experienced seniors from last year’s team. I am excited about some of the younger players who now get the chance to play, but they did miss a valuable season of experience at the varsity level last year. Our goal is to qualify for league and district playoffs.”

Warwick schedule