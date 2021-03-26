The 2021 high school lacrosse season official gets underway Friday. Several Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action this weekend, followed by many of the rest playing next week. It'll be a six-week regular season, followed by league playoffs the week of May 11, with district and state playoffs after that. With all of that said, here's a peek at each L-L boys lacrosse team this season.

The teams are listed by section, alphabetically.

L-L League lacrosse standings page

SECTION ONE:

Cedar Crest:

Coach: Jack Wuori (first year)

2019 record: 2-8 league, 3-14 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Connor Aitken (D-III Susquehanna commit), senior long-stick midfielder Thomas Curtin (D-III Chatham commit), junior attack Trevor Moore, junior goalkeeper Quentin Nolan, senior Ian Bowser (D-III Allegheny commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “Losing a strong senior class was tough going into this year, but this group works hard and is ready to get back to competing each day. The team has good leaders, hard workers and the right mindset. Now we’re ready to see what we can put on the field.”

Cedar Crest schedule

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Cassidy Bender (second year, 2-16 career record)

2019 record: 0-10 league, 2-16 overall

Top players returning: junior attack Cameron Poulos (16 goals, 11 assists in 2019), Elijah Poulos, junior Sam Azzalina (22 goals, one assist in 2019), junior attack/midfielder Sawyer Smith (14 goals, three assists), junior defender Jett Kelly

Coach’s thoughts: “Strengths this year are guys want to push the ball in transition, understanding the offense and attitude. ...Areas of improvement: our stick skills look better than past years, and I see an improvement in our offensive knowledge. ...Some challenges this year are gonna be conditioning, not having practices - it may be a game or two before the guys are game-conditioned. ...Goals for the year are to get better every day! And to be competitive in every game."

Elizabethtown schedule

Hempfield:

Coach: Matt McAlpine (third year, 32-9 overall)

2019 record: 8-2 league, 17-5 overall (L-L Section One runner-up, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior faceoff Dom Nottoli (D-III Ursinus commit), junior midfielder Ryan Heuston, junior attack Max Grube, junior attack AJ McAlpine, senior defender Dan Sears, junior defender David Gross-Def, junior goalkeeper Matt Wiest

Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking to compete in leagues, districts and to qualify for states.”

Hempfield schedule

Manheim Township:

Coach: Dan Lyons (fifth year, 87-13 career record)

2019 record: 10-0 league, 18-4 overall (L-L Section One champion, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A runner-up, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players returning/key newcomers: Junior goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen (58 saves in 2019), senior goalkeeper Owen Hirsch (112 saves in 2019, D-I Fairfield commit), senior midfielder/attack Andrew Katch, senior attack Mason Lefever (D-III Widener commit), senior midfielder Eddie McDevitt, senior defender Charlie Newman (D-III Juniata commit), senior defender Riley Nichols, senior defender Jared Sage, junior attack Alex Romano, junior midfielder Garrett Campagna, junior attack Xander Johnson, junior long-stick midfielder Lucian Li, sophomore defender Wells Bergstrom, sophomore defender Austin Day, sophomore midfielder Austin Garland, sophomore midfielder Charlie Kingsbury, sophomore midfielder Jake Laubach

Coach’s thoughts: “MT will be young and hungry in 2021. With nearly 670 days between a state playoff loss ending the 2019 season and the first game scheduled for 2021, the youngest members on the sidelines for that season are now juniors, seniors, and respected leaders within the program, seeking to add their names to the program's rich history. Throughout the shutdown in 2020, the team held twice-weekly virtual meetings featuring stories and lessons from the Class of 2020, appearances by alumni, presentations by NCAA coaches and Players, and other guest experts on leadership and high performance in athletics.”

Manheim Township schedule

Penn Manor:

Coach: Zack Charles (fourth year, 31-23 career record)

2019 record: 6-5 league, 9-8 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Clayton Hollinger (39 goals, 18 assists, L-L Section One second-team all-star in 2019, D-III Cabrini commit), senior midfielder Isaac Hostetter, senior midfielder Isaac Hostetter, senior midfielder Cole Spezialetti (seven goals, three assists in 2019, D-III Penn Tech commit), senior defender JD Robinson (D-III Delaware Valley commit), senior defender Logan Dittenhafer, junior defender Connor Brumbaugh

Top newcomers: junior attack Isiac Nafziger, junior midfielder Erik Hinkle, junior midfielder Dylan Keene

Coach’s thoughts: “A big team strength of ours is that our guys love to compete and play the sport...with two scrimmages in two years they are chomping at the bit to finally get to compete against someone else, another strong point is our upperclassmen leadership, these guys watched and grew behind great past senior classes (2019 class was big for these guys). ...Area of improvement for us is to learn how to win games, and how to respond when our backs are up against the wall. A lot of the improvement will come with experience for our younger core. ...If we stick to what we preach and rely on our upperclassmen leadership, I feel that we will be a very competitive team, and that's our goal, to compete every single day, and to not take a single day for granted.”

Penn Manor schedule

Warwick:

Coach: Chris Schaffer (second year, 9-7 career record)

2019 record: 5-5 league, 9-7 overall (District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Carter Davis (21 goals, eight assists in 2019, Harford Community College recruit), senior defender Colton Miller (fourth-year defensive starter), goalkeeper Nick Reedy, midfielder Mason Ober (D-III Calvin commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “After our first practice of the season, we were unfortunately sidelined due to COVID-19 quarantine. However, we have a very resilient group, and they have been working hard in the limited practices they have been given. Our offense is untested, with the majority of players getting their first opportunity at the varsity level this year. Defensively we will lean on our goalies, and trust in our defensive fundamentals. We have a small roster, but a strong core group of players. We understand that this year will be a unique one, but we will adapt and overcome as needed. Our goals are always to compete at the highest level possible and make it into the district tournament. From there, we think anything can happen.”

Warwick schedule

SECTION TWO

Cocalico:

Coach: Matt Oberly (first year, was previously Cocalico coach 2013 through 2017, 37-52 career record)

2019 record: 1-9 league, 1-16 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Robbie Adams, junior attack Alex Stokrp, senior defender Kaleb Null, sophomore goalkeeper Nate Motter

Coach’s thoughts: “In terms of strengths, one thing that immediately jumps out is our depth. We’re carrying a roster of 45 this year and have a legitimate competition going for all of our varsity spots. The team has been worked hard over the off-season to strengthen their fundamentals and communication skills, so I anticipate that being a positive for us. ...As far as challenges go, our roster is young and green. We only have three players remaining who saw any varsity time in 2019, so losing last year robbed a lot of our younger and newer players of the opportunity to see meaningful minutes at the high school level. A group can practice and scrimmage against one another ad-nauseum, but nothing really replaces the experience of playing a varsity game. ...Our team goals are to compete for a section championship, a league/district playoff run, and to have fun doing it. The challenge of losing our season last year in such an abrupt way taught us to never take the opportunity to play, whether practice or game, for granted even again. We’re playing to win this year and the team carries itself with a confidence that dares anyone to doubt us. We’re also going to remember how fortunate we are to be out there playing a game we love and won’t forget to enjoy the ride.”

Cocalico schedule

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Nick DiPiano (first year)

2019 record: 5-5 league, 7-9 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Zach Fisher (15 goals, eight assists in 2019), defender Conrad Dillman (D-III McDaniel commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “This is a great group of lacrosse players who are led by some seasoned veteran captains. The loss of the 2020 season has motivated this team to take advantage of every opportunity they can. We graduated a few key seniors but have a lot of returning talent and plenty of young players ready to step up. We are excited to get the regular season underway. We have clear goals for this season and look forward to achieving them this spring."

Conestoga Valley schedule

Ephrata:

Coach: Decker Doupe (first year)

2019 record: 9-1 league, 14-6 overall (L-L Section Two champion, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior long-stick midfielder Taj London (one goal, one assist, L-L Section Two first-team all-star in 2019), senior attack Brock Boyer (33 goals, 16 assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star in 2019), senior defender Zach Wanous (L-L Section Two second-team all-star in 2019), junior attack Hunter Mortimer (22 goals, six assists in 2019)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our big strength is the seniority and chemistry of the team. Having such a large senior class has kept a good familiarity within the team, even with losing the season last year. ...We are trying to play catch-up with having to lose a couple weeks of practices due to contact-tracing and weather, so that is our biggest battle right now. We are also seeing where guys fit after a year off of lacrosse and a year of growth. ...with the large senior talent we expect to compete for the section title. The guys felt they had a good team and possibility of that last year so there is a feeling of making up for the lost opportunity due to COVID-19.”

Ephrata schedule

Garden Spot:

Coach: Gordon Andresen (third year, 7-27 career record)

2019 record: 2-8 league, 5-12 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Gavyn Naranjo (28 goals, four assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star in 2019), senior attack Zane Fisher, senior defender Nathan Boyer, senior defender Luke Shirk, senior defender: Mike Zook.

Coach’s thoughts: “While I can pontificate as to the effect of COVID-19 and the loss of last year's season, we here at Garden Spot have a forward-thinking mindset. We are bolstered this year with a veteran returning defense and attack group. We have our eyes on the goal of being a competitive force within our league, earning the right to play in the postseason and the continuation of the growth of Garden Spot lacrosse.”

Garden Spot schedule

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Mike McConomy (first year)

2019 record: 5-6 league, 9-9 overall (District 3-2A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior attack Connor Nolt (33 goals, 17 assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star in 2019, D-II Belmont Abbey commit), junior midfielder Stewart McClain (17 goals, eight assists in 2019

Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking forward to a great season. Due to the shortened season last year and limited summer program opportunities, our team took about a 40% reduction in our roster. Many just wanted to concentrate on school and their single sport as they finish high school. The positive to this is that the remaining 24 players are here and dedicated and we’re definitely playing to those strengths on the field. Our slogan this year is “Lock The Gates.” With everything happening in the world we wanted the players to come to practice and games with a single vision to getting better and playing as a team. When they step in that locker room we want them to lock all the gates leading to other areas or problems in their life and just come to play lacrosse and have fun. As long as we can stay healthy and limit the injuries we expect to have a great season.”

Lampeter-Strasburg schedule

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Bill Neal (first year at LCD/LCHS, previously head coach at Pensacola High School in Florida from 2017 through 2019, 10-35-1 career record)

2019 record: 8-2 league, 16-5 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A runner-up, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: Junior goalkeeper Calvin Morris (75 saves in 2019), senior John Paul Jones (61 goals, 18 assists, L-L Section Two first-team all-star in 2019, D-III Susquehanna commit), senior Mason Scott (22 goals, 34 assists in 2019, NJCAA Community College of Baltimore County commit), junior Fritz Miklos (16 goals, two assists in 2019), senior long-stick midfielder Michael Korenkiewicz (five goals, three assists in 2019, D-III Delaware Valley commit)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a talented roster, especially on offense and in goal. Depth is a concern but we have playmakers across the roster. The attack returns some tremendous players and our midfield is fast and skilled. Our defense lacks experience but has players that have the ability to form a very good unit. As with most teams in the COVID-19 age, we are relying on players who are stepping up in competition and have limited experience playing together. If we can come together as a team, we can be very dangerous. We take our season one game at a time but, if we do the things we need to do, expect to be competing to win our section.”

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic schedule