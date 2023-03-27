The 2023 high school lacrosse season is already underway. The Lancaster-Lebanon League calendar begins this week. Below is a team-by-team look at each boys squad. The teams are listed alphabetically, by each of the two sections. Links to team pages are also provided.

SECTION ONE

Cedar Crest:

Coach: Anthony Sinico (fourth season, 17-47 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-9 league, 3-13 overall

Top players returning: senior defender Nicki Wise (2022 L-L honorable mention), senior goalkeeper Hailey Newmaster (176 saves), senior attack Emma Brooks (12 goals), junior defender Halle Smith, sophomore midfielder Bri Koehler (8 goals), sophomore midfielder Brynn Gundrum (2 goals)

Coach’s thoughts: “This year we have an extremely young team, with a scattering of veterans adding to the mix. Like in previous years, we have a lot of athleticism that will keep our team competitive in most games. We need to improve on execution and play a complete game. Our goals are to continue growing as a team and as a program.”

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Matt Brubaker (fourth season as CV girls coach, 11th season overall)

Last year’s record: 1-14-1 overall

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Jamie Handwerger (2022 L-L League second-team all-star, 180 saves), senior defender Mikyla Rineer (2022 L-L League honorable mention), senior attack Jordyn Hironimus (17 goals, 2 assists), senior midfielder Sophia Hess (25 goals, 4 assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “We return a huge senior class, featuring many players who have been seeing varsity minutes since their sophomore season. We have experienced players in all positions, and it’s finally their time to shine. Our defense is held down by three-year varsity starter Handwerger in goal and Mikyla Rineer (Frostburg recruit for field hockey). Our offense is quick and knows how to get to goal. I look forward to them putting last year’s season behind them, and having 5-7 girls who can regularly put up points for our team. This is where we must improve. Our defense did its job last season, but we didn’t respond on the offensive end. …. The two-section format doesn’t benefit a program like ours who still has work to do at the youth level. It’s difficult enough to face the league leaders once a season…now it’s twice. … We keep reminding our players to value possessions and that many games are won by the team who wants the 50/50 balls the most. … Excited about the season because the group of upperclassmen is an exceptional group of young adults. They went from making leagues and districts two years ago to being in last place last season. It’d be nice to settle into the pack this season.”

Ephrata:

Coach: Maggie Myers (fourth season, 14-32 career record)

Last year’s record: 5-6 league, 8-8 overall

Top players returning: senior attackGrace Willets (2022 L-L League second-team all-star, 45 goals, 6 assists), senior attack/midfield Madelyn Murr (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 9 goals, 16 assists), senior attack/defender Alyssa Brown (20 goals, 2 assists), senior attack/midfielder Brielle Thomas (19 goals, 5 assists), senior defender Bailey Oberholtzer, senior defender Nicole Nelson, senior attack Evelyn Kreitz, senior midfielder Tori Weiss, junior defender Lexi Kresge, junior defender Peyton Loose, sophomore attack Kiera Wene, sophomore goalkeeper Anastasia Lehman (166 saves), sophomore defender/midfielder Natalie Mull, sophomore midfielder Lucia Yoder

Key newcomers: junior defender Beth Foard, freshman midfielder Ryleigh Warner, freshman defender Shire Ciran

Coach’s thoughts: “The Ephrata girls are looking to build on their successes from last season. With a large senior class, the leadership on and off the field will be key to meeting that challenge.”.

Hempfield:

Coach: Claudia Ovchinnikoff (third season at Hempfield, fifth season overall, 58-23 career record)

Last year’s record: 11-0 league, 18-4 overall (L-L League regular season champion, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players returning:senior attack Whtney Hershey (2022 L-L League first-team all-star, 46 goals, 26 assists), junior midfielder Isabelle Masengarb (2022 L-L League second-team all-star, 63 goals, 9 assists)

Manheim Township:

Coach: Mark Pinkerton (12th season, 239-45 career record)

Last year’s record: 10-1 league, 24-3 overall (L-L League regular season runner-up, league tournament champion, District 3-3A champion, PIAA 3A runner-up)

Top players returning:senior goalkeeper Maddie Eckert (2022 L-L League MVP goalkeeper, 128 saves), senior defender Gretta Harnish (2022 L-L League first-team all-star), senior defender Elle Commerce (2022 L-L second-team all-star), senior defender Brynn Hauck (2022 L-L League honorable mention), senior attack Bronwyn Hilbert (2022 L-L League MVP attack, 60 goals, 72 assists), senior attack Kayla Kurtz (18 goals, 4 assists), senior attack Maddie Wagner (23 goals, 2 assists), senior defender Nora McKendry, junior midfielder Brenna Campagna (2022 L-L League second-team all-star, 23 goals, 7 assists), junior midfielder Calli Campagna (2022 L-L League second-team all-star, 29 goals, 8 assists), junior midfielder Olivia Young (23 goals, 6 assists, junior attack Ellie Romano (15 goals, 1 assist)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a large, talented, and motivated senior and junior class ready to lead us this year along with a group of freshmen and sophomores pushing for starting roles. We're not focused on post season expectations. We're trying to play and work in the moment and find our best on field chemistry. We have the depth and ability at all positions to play fast, exciting team lacrosse so we're going to work hard and become a tight team and enjoy the ride together!”

Penn Manor:

Coach: Anneli Starry (third season, 15-17 career record)

Last year’s record: 6-5 league, 10-7 overall

Top players returning: Senior attack Mia Jones (26 goals, 3 assists), senior attack Erin Shipley (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 37 goals, 8 assists), junior attack Jarliah Ferko (21 goals, 1 assist), junior midfielder Grace Gerner (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 9 goals, 4 assists), junior defender Ciana Suydam, junior goalkeeper Brooklynn Ayala (103 saves), junior goalkeeper Mackenzi Nafziger (23 saves)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are really excited for this season! As a team, we have collectively put in hours of hard work since September and cannot wait to put it to the test. We only lost 3 seniors last year so we are full of experience this year with a few incoming new players that quickly fit in and elevate our game play. Our draw controls during our first few scrimmages were our biggest adjustment since losing Keegan Dings last season but we quickly adjusted for our first game against Central York. Everyone on our attacking end is a threat and our defense plays a great team defense with the best in the cage behind them. Our team chemistry is high and I believe that is our driving force for this season. With sections this year, we are unsure how that will truly affect us, but the team is ready to take it head on!”

Section Two:

Cocalico:

Coach: Kayci Strous (first season)

Last year’s record: 8-3 league, 10-9 overall (L-L tournament qualifier, District 3-2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Sam Keck (2022 L-L first-team all-star, 58 goals, 23 assists), senior midfielder Olivia Reider (2022 L-L second-team all-star, 3 goals, 2 assists), senior defender Teagam Sahm (2022 L-L honorable mention), senior attack Sara Mackall (2022 L-L honorable mention, 26 goals, 9 assists), senior attack Lia Finnegan (22 goals, 8 assists), senior defender Rylee Kernaghan, junior attack Danika Sauder (2022 L-L first-team all-star, 74 goals, 8 assists)

Coach's Thoughts: “I am super excited about this upcoming season. The team has high expectations for this year. Our goal is to be in one of those top two spots in the section at the end of the regular season and make it to league playoffs. In addition, we’d like continue into post-season play by making it farther in districts than we did last year and ultimately state playoffs. Since this is my first year as head coach, all I can ask is for our girls to work hard and look to improve upon last season. We do have a lot of work to do in the coming week. I am working on rebuilding our offense and hammering out our team defense this year. Our team does the little things well which allows us to spend more time getting into the complex strategic parts of lacrosse. I am really excited to be playing in sections this year. I think it is going to be very interesting to see the improvement between the first time we play someone and the second. I also think we could see some potential new faces in playoffs that we haven't seen before. Overall, I believe we have the potential to go far this season. However, I believe each victory is something that we will have to earn as a team this year, and take each and every opportunity as a learning experience for us to get better.”

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Cheyenne Benson (fifth season, 19-52-1 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-9-1 league, 4-14-1 overall

Top players returning: sophomore attack Danielle Bruno (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 41 goals, 6 assists, 44 draw controls), junior midfielder Josie Spayd (2022 LL League honorable mention, 11 goals, 2 assists, 42 draw controls, 78 ground balls), senior attack Moira Shott, (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 22 goals, 8 assists), senior goalkeeper Sydney Pope (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 169 saves)

Coach’s thoughts: “I'm very excited for this season and to see how things shake up with two sections now! We've worked together in the off-season to grow as a unit, building our technical skills and lax IQ. Collectively, our athleticism continues to be a strength, as well as our positivity and motivation, led by a strong senior class. I'm very proud of the work this entire team has put in and look forward to seeing it translate on the field this season, both in league and non-league games. Etown GLAX is locked in and ready to go!”

Garden Spot:

Coach: Camryn Shewbridge (first season)

Last year’s record: 5-6 league, 9-9 overall

Top players returning: senior Brielle Moyer (40 goals, 1 assist, 2022 L-L League second-team all-star), junior Gwen Varley (46 goals, 8 assists, 2022 L-L League second-team all-star), senior Emily Ferris (11 goals, 2 assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “I am very excited for the opportunity to coach at Garden Spot. Our team works well together and knows their strengths. We are working towards having more composure and confidence while on the field. The team is excited about the new format of the section, and we are ready to get into section play.”

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Marshall Krebs (fourth season, 26-13 career record)

Last year’s record: 9-2 league, 13-6 overall

Top players returning: sophomore attack Ryann Logan (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 40 goals, 11 assists), junior attack Leigha Sauerbaugh (23 goals, 13 assists), junior defender Molly Gochnauer, junior defender/midfielder Bethany Stoltzfus, junior defender Emily Lapinsky, junior midfielder Hannah Cissne (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 48 goals, 11 assists), senior defender Rachel Lee, senior attack Abby Welchans (5 goals, 12 assists), senior attack Trinity Wise (9 goals, 8 assists), senior goalkeeper Jordan Dilling, senior midfielder Rowan Kimmel (2022 L-L League co-MVP and L-L League first-team all-star, 85 Goals, 34 Assists, 143 draw controls)

Coach’s thoughts: Team strengths: “Depth, experience, and chemistry. This season more than any in recent memory, we have depth at every position including goal keeper. We have a plethora of varsity-experienced juniors and seniors, coupled with a talented group of underclassmen who will soon be impact players. Our play has been reflective of team chemistry we have cultivated. Our uppers have taken on the role of serving the unders, including the developing JV players. On attack, no one cares who gets the goal or assist, it’s about playing the right way for the good of the team. The team’s attitude towards hard work and sweating big things and little things, will lead to a rewarding season.” … Areas to improve: “On offenseL patience, alternating points of attack. On defense: Slide packages, ball pressure.” Thoughts on going to two-section format: “There are pros and cons, vary depending on each program. For L-S, we will miss playing (and chasing) Township and Hempfield as they continually set a high standard in the league and state for that matter. We know that the rest of the league, which includes L-S, are working in the off-season trying to follow those high standards, so I expect the league to continually be more competitive.”

Lancaster Country Day:

Coach: Ashley Ingram (second season, 1-14 career record)

Last year’s record: 1-10 league, 1-14 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Mia Loney (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 35 goals, 5 assists), junior attack Liviana D’Orazio (19 goals, 1 assist), junior defender Rosie Miklos, sophomore defender Llari Vidot

Coach’s thoughts: “I am very excited for the 2023 season and this team. Last season was tough for us, with a lot of close games that came down to a few goals. These girls have worked very hard in winter league and offseason practice to improve on their skills. We have a lot of returning players that are going to make an impact for us this year as well as some new faces. We are looking forward to growing as a team and improving upon last year’s season!”

Warwick:

Coach: Eric Jeanes (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 6-5 league, 7-8 overall

Top players returning:senior midfielder Julia Barto (2022 L-L League honorable mention, 6 goals, 2 assists), senior defender Ally Sheppard (2022 L-L League honorable mention), senior attack/midfielder Lauren Leister (6 goals, 3 assists), senior attack Paige Sheppard (7 goals, 3 assists), senior attack/midfielder Anna Hess (12 goals), junior midfielder/defender Liv Keeney, sophomore goalkeeper Mia Pautz (27 saves)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have some good athletes who are being asked to step up and play more of a leading role. We will have some growing pains, but should keep improving as the season progresses. Playing teams twice is something we haven't done for a while, so it will be fun as a coach to try to make adjustments between games. Our goal is to make districts and get a district playoff win.”

