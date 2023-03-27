The 2023 high school lacrosse season is already underway. The Lancaster-Lebanon League calendar begins this week. Below is a team-by-team look at each boys squad. The teams are listed alphabetically, by each of the two sections. Links to team pages are also provided.

Section One

Cedar Crest

Coach: John Wuori (third season, 2-23 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-8 league, 2-11 overall

Top players returning: senior Bryce Culp (14 goals), junior Bryce Craig (6 goals, 4 assists), sophomore Connor Rowe (3 goals, 2 assists), senior long-stick midfielder Erik McLaughlin (2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star)

Coach’s thoughts (i.e., team strengths, areas of improvement, goals, etc.): “We are looking to build on last year’s successes and continue competing and growing as a lacrosse team this year. We have some good opportunities in front of us this season and we’re looking forward to what we can do on the field.”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Nick DiPiano (third season, 23-13 career record)

Last year’s record: 6-4 league, 11-6 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Jeff Fisher (2022 L-L Section Two first-team all-star, 63 goals, 44 assists), senior midfielder Hunter Silvaggio (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star, 37 goals, nine assists), junior attack Tyson Zwaska (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star, 25 goals, 24 assists), sophomore attack Noah Nolt (17 goals, five assists), sophomore midfielder Isaiah Sensenig (16 goals, eight assists), junior faceoff Noah Harrison (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior midfielder Myles Jackson (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), sophomore long-stick midfielder Justin Corson (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), sophomore defender Jackson Byers (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior defender Bryce Johnson (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior defender Lincoln Dillman

Coach’s thoughts: “We are excited to be back, and returning most of our roster after graduating four Seniors in 2022. Last year we ultimately fell short out of both League playoffs and District Playoffs, but are working to get back in 2023. We will look to lean on our strong senior leadership and the noticeable improvement of our returning underclassmen. As coaches, we spent a great deal of time this off season working on the development of our offensive/defensive schemes and personnel in order to put our players in the best position to succeed in 2023. I am excited to see how this group will perform and what heights they will reach this season.”

Ephrata:

Coach: Teagan Pfautz (first season)

Last year’s record: 0-9 league, 2-14 overall

Top players returning: junior attack Trent Altemos (13 goals, 6 assists), sophomore midfielder Brayden Brown (9 goals, 5 assists), junior midfielder Landon Ciran, junior defender Ben Weaver

Hempfield:

Coach: Brett Moore (first season)

Last year’s record: 8-2 league 15-7 overall (L-L League Section One runner-up, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: Junior defender Stephen Pitts (2022 L-L League Section One second-team all-star), senior defender Isaiah Martin, senior midfielder Zach Antesberger (2022 L-L League Section One second-team all-star, 30 goals, 13 assists), junior midfielder Jason Hilton (24 goals, 11 assists), junior faceoff Seamus Mack (2022 L-L League Section One second-team all-star), junior midfielder Toby Marco (2022 L-L League Section One second-team all-star, 26 goals, 20 assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are very excited about the 2023 season. We have plenty of returning players that saw a lot of varsity time last year as well as guys that have earned new spots on the team. Our defense really began to show its strength at the end of the 2022 season and we look to continue that growth in 2023. My transition from defensive coordinator to head coach has been a great experience. Our community has shown us great support and is ready for a great spring season.”

Manheim Township:

Coach: Dan Lyons (seventh season, 113-26 career record)

Last year’s record: 10-0 league, 19-4 overall (L-L Section One champ, L-L League tournament champion, District 3-3A champion, PIAA 3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior defender Wells Bergstrom (2022 L-L first-team all-star), senior defender Jake Cramer, senior defender Austin Day (2022 L-L second-team all-star), senior goalkeeper Alan “AJ” Fischer (25 saves), senior midfielder Austin Garland (3 goals, 4 assists), senior midfielder Charlie Kingsbury (2022 L-L first-team all-star, 37 goals, 22 assists), senior midfielder Henry Lapp, senior attack/midfielder Jake Laubach (27 goals, 15 assists), senior attack Rowan Myers (three goals, three assists), senior defender Mitchell Thompson, junior attack Peyton Moritzen (11 goals, two assists), junior faceoff/midfielder Nick Palumbo (2022 L-L second-team all-star), junior attack Bennett Parmer (2022 L-L first-team all-star, 54 goals, 14 assists), sophomore midfielder Jake Arcudi (7 goals, 1 assist), sophomore attack Simon Bowen (10 goals, 4 assists), sophomore faceoff/midfielder Charlie Hill (2 goals, 1 assist)

Coach’s thoughts: “After graduating a large group of multi-year starters last June, spring 2023 will be a year of self-discovery in Neffsville. We are looking for new leaders to emerge, returning players to take on new schematic roles, and underclassmen to compete for meaningful playing time. With 20 freshmen coming into the program, we have a lot of teaching and learning to do, but no lack of enthusiasm to continue the legacies of those that have come before us and author our own chapter for this year. Non-league competition includes Academy of the New Church (PA Friends School League), Avon Grove (D1 - ChesMont), Downingtown West (D1 - ChesMont), North Allegheny (D7 - Pittsburgh), West Chester Rustin (D1 - ChesMont), and Upper Dublin (D1 - Suburban One).”

Penn Manor:

Coach: Connor Rowe (second season)

Last year’s record: 6-4 league, 13-6 overall (District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: junior goalkeeper Nick Hollinger (2022 L-L second-team all-star, 136 saves), senior midfielder Eli Warfel (2022 L-L first-team all-star, 18 goals, 8 assists), senior midfielder Adam Hollinger (2022 L-L second-team all-star, 31 goals, 12 assists), senior attack Benedict Flinchbaugh (27 goals, 7 assists), senior defender Mike Evans, senior defender Tyler Smith

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a competitive group of guys that have put in a lot of work this off season. Our goal is to exceed what we did last year accomplish something that hasn’t been done before at Penn Manor. However, we need to stay focused on doing the little things right and stacking days. It’s been a handful of years in a row that our program has had great leaders that have shaped our program and this year is no different. Our motto day one was the reminder to compete and challenge ourselves to be the best versions of ourselves each and every day.”

Section Two:

Cocalico:

Coach: Matt Oberly (eighth season overall, 53-70 career record, 2022 L-L Section Two Coach of the Year)

Last year’s record: 7-3 league, 13-8, L-L Section Two runner-up (first league tourney appearance since 2007, reached the District 3-2A semis for first time in program history, PIAA Class 2A qualifier for first time in program history)

Top players returning: senior attack Zack Belknap (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star, 50 goals, five assists), senior attack Dolan Byrnes (32 goals, 13 assists), senior midfielder Evan Youndt (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star, 30 goals, nine assists), sophomore midfielder Tate Renaud (18 goals, three assists), junior midfielder Bryce Nash (seven goals, six assists), junior midfielder Kaden Martin (five goals, four assists), junior faceoff Cole Barnes (2022 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior Carter Getz (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior Ethan Brown (2022 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior goalkeeper Grant Lockhart (158 saves)

Coach’s thoughts: “The 2023 Cocalico Boys Lacrosse team has high expectations of itself following the success achieved last year. Our goals are to compete for a Section, League, and District championships this spring. The amount of work these kids have put in the weight room this offseason, under the direction of Coach Brandt Zimmerman, has been impressive. They pushed themselves to get better in all facets of the game and were out all winter at open fields. I'm incredibly proud of the work that they put in and have full confidence in their ability to achieve their goals.”

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Cassidy Bender (fourth season, 6-45 career record)

Last year’s record: 0-10 league, 1-15 overall

Top players returning: senior Elijah Poulos (20 goals), junior Holden Haver (11 goals, 5 assists), junior Carson Nyesmith (9 goals, 2 assists), senior Matthew Cruz (4 goals)

Garden Spot:

Coach: Bryan Naranjo (second season, 6-9 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-7 league, 6-9 overall

Top players returning: senior Jared Patton (2022 L-L second-team all-star, 32 goals, eight assists), junior Ayden Naranjo (2022 L-L first-team all-star, 34 goals, 14 assists), goalkeeper Cole Leaman (144 saves), senior defender Kyle Boyer

Coach’s thoughts: “This year we’ve got a nice-sized class of seniors, and we’re looking for them to take the reins.”

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Mike McConomy (third season at L-S, fifth season overall, 48-33 career record)

Last year’s record: 10-0 league, 20-4 overall (L-L Section Two champion, L-L tournament qualifier, District 3-2A runner-up for first time in program history, PIAA 2A semifinalist for first time in program history)

Top players returning: senior attack Colin Sullivan (2022 L-L all-star, 62 goals, 42 assists), senior attack Zach Labreque (2022 L-L all-star, 46 goals, 29 assists), junior defender Drexton Frank (2022 L-L all-star), senior goalkeeper Bryce Thomas (199 saves), senior long-stick midfielder Morgan Smith (2022 L-L all-star), junior short-stick midfielder Jack Groff (2022 L-L all-star)

Coach’s thoughts: “We enter the season looking to build on last year’s postseason success. We graduated 7 seniors but bring back a strong core of players from last year and bring in a large freshmen class. We also bring back the same coaching staff for the third year. Our goal is to clinch the section title, qualify for postseason play, get to the district finals again, and extend our State playoff run. I am excited for what this season has to offer.”

Lancaster Country Day:

Coach: Nicholas Best (first season)

Last year’s record: 4-6 league, 10-8 overall

Top players returning:senior defender Nathan Ngau, senior midfielder Brayden Fantazzi (6 goals, 2 assists), sophomore attack Matthew Carroll

Coach’s thoughts: “Our strengths as a team are our grit, team chemistry, and our athleticism. We are a very young team with 27 total players and 19 of them being underclassmen not to mention a large 8th grade class coming up next season. One of our main goals for this season is to surprise the other teams in the league who think this is the same type of Country Day team from the past. Others are to make district playoffs and to finish above .500 in Section 2. My defensive coordinator and I are Doug Bailey/Dave Ondrusek products from Hempfield Class of 2011 and are shaping up our defense to resemble that stingy/physical defense. We have a lot of guys who have a ton of potential and are willing to learn/help the team in whatever way they can. They just need the right coaches and I feel like our coaching staff can handle that. It has been a challenge catching everyone up to the system I run as I expect nothing less than excellence but these boys can handle it and once they realize their own potential this team will cause a lot of problems for the rest of the league. I wish there were more weeks to a preseason. If you have any other questions feel free to ask.”

Warwick:

Coach: Gary Minnich (first season)

Last year’s record: 4-6 league, 5-8 overall

Top players returning: senior defender Trey Bowers, senior defender Cody Miller, junior attack Aidan Minney (15 goals, 16 assists), sophomore goalkeeper Jackson Shelby (73 saves), sophomore midfielder Kian Oehme, sophomore midfielder Quinn Care

Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking to improve from last year’s record. Last year, we played and started a number of freshmen in a demanding Section 1 schedule. With that experience, our sophomore class should be ready to take the next step in their development, elevating the entire team to a higher level. Right now, our defense is our strength because they bring a ton of varsity experience. In the back, we return two starting defenders, our LSM, and our goalie. This year's third starting pole would have started for us last year if he wouldn’t have been lost for the year as a result of an injury that he suffered during football season. I am excited to see that entire group playing together as a unit. On the offensive side of the ball, we are young but do have some varsity experience. We are challenging our players to learn an entirely new offensive system. Obviously as a result, this unit is lagging behind the defense right now, but they are beginning to understand its principles and seeing the options that the system presents. They are definitely making strides. Last year, we tended to lean too heavily on one or two individuals to carry the offense, and opposing defenses eventually started to take them away. This year, the offense should be more balanced and able to share the ball more equally — as long as they show trust in each other. Although we lost two starting midfielders from last year, we are returning everyone else from the offensive side of the ball. In addition, we welcome back an attackman who would have started for us last year who was lost from a football injury. Overall, I anticipate a more successful season this year and hope that fans will witness a better lacrosse team as well as better young men.”

