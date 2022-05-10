Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse all-stars for the 2022 season. These all-stars were selected by the L-L girls lacrosse coaches.

Included are Most Valuable players for all three levels of the field, followed by first-team and second-team selections, along with honorable mentions and all-academic selections.

Most Valuable Attack: /1st Bronwyn Hilbert Attack 11 Township

co-Most Valuable Midfielder: co-MVP/1st Rowan Kimmel Midfield 11 L-S, co-MVP/1st Kelsea Dague Midfield 12 Hempfield

Most Valuable Defender: Devon Nee Defense 12 Township

First team:

Hempfield junior attack Whitney Hershey

Cocalico sophomore attack Danika Sauder

Manheim Township junior attack Bronwyn Hilbert

Manheim Township senior attack Alyssa Dotter

Lampeter-Strasburg junior midfielder Rowan Kimmel

Lampeter-Strasburg senior midfielder Hannah Gawne

Hempfield senior midfielder Kelsea Dague

Hempfield senior midfielder Brynn Axe

Cocalico junior midfielder Samantha Keck

Manheim Township senior midfielder Sydney Witwer

Lampeter-Strasburg senior defender Emaly Garrett

Hempfield senior defender Jessica Yeand

Manheim Township senior defender Devon Nee

Manheim Township junior defender Gretta Harnish

Manheim Township junior goalkeeper Maddie Eckert

Second team:

Garden Spot sophomore attack Gwen Varley

Warwick senior attack Clara Ford

Cocalico senior attack Thanna Sweigart

Ephrata junior attack Grace Willetts

Garden Spot junior midfielder Brielle Moyer

Hempfield sophomore midfielder Isabelle Masengarb

Warwick senior midfielder Katie Jeanes

Ephrata senior midfielder Mallory Kline

Manheim Township sophomore midfielder Brenna Campagna

Manheim Township sophomore midfielder Calli Campagna

Hempfield senior defender Kenna Price

Cocalico junior defender Olivia Reider

Manheim Township junior defender Elle Commerce

Elizabethtown senior defender Madison Conway

Conestoga Valley junior goalkeeper Jamie Handwerger

Honorable mention:

Lampeter-Strasburg freshman attack Ryann Logan

Cocalico junior attack Sara Mackall

Ephrata junior attack Madelyn Muhr

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior attack Alyssa Korenkiewicz

Elizabethtown freshman attack Danielle Bruno

Elizabethtown junior attack Moira Shott

Penn Manor junior attack Erin Shipley

Warwick senior attack Maya Shirk

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore midfielder Hannah Cissne

Garden Spot senior midfielder Emma Gruber

Manheim Township senior midfielder CC Walker

Cedar Crest senior midfielder Jaden Hardy

LCD/LCHS junior midfielder Amelia Loney

Elizabethtown sophomore midfielder Josie Spayd

Penn Manor senior midfielder Keegan Dings

Penn Manor sophomore midfielder Grace Gerner

Hempfield senior defender Mauren Krauser

Warwick junior defender Julia Barto

Cocalico junior defender Teagan Sahm

Cedar Crest junior defender Nikki Wise

Manheim Township junior defender Brynn Hauck

LCD/LCHS senior defender Vivian Klemmer

Conestoga Valley junior defender Mikyla Rineer

Warwick junior defender Ally Sheppard

Elizabethtown junior goalkeeper Sydney Pope

All-Academic

(senior with either the highest GPA or class rank on each team)

Makenna Locke, Elizabethtown

Jaime Sweigart, Cocalico

Paige Laurence, Manheim Township

Annika Bredeman, Conestoga Valley

Clara Ford, Warwick

Angela Sema, Garden Spot

Vivian Klemmer, LCDS/LCHS

Isabel DeHoff, Hempfield

Mallory Kline, Ephrata

Jenelle Scholl, Cedar Crest

Maggie Visniski, L-S

Madeleine Weber, Penn Manor