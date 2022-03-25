The 2022 high school lacrosse gets underway Friday. The Lancaster-Lebanon League slate gets going Tuesday. With that in mind, below are the team-by-team preview capsules for each L-L squad. The teams are listed alphabetically.

Cedar Crest

Coach: Anthony Sinico (fourth season, 14-34 career record)

Last year’s record: 1-10 league, 3-12 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Jaden Hardy (2021 L-L honorable mention), senior attack Emma Landis, senior attack Kaley McClean (missed last season due to hip injury), junior goalkeeper Hailey Newmaster

Coach’s thoughts: “The 2022 season brings our team a lot of youth, as we are an extremely young team. As in previous years, our team is very athletic. This year our goal is to be more consistent and improve our gameplay each day. Our overall goal is to make the district playoffs.”

Cocalico

Coach: Courtney Reinhold (sixth season, 64-36 career record)

Last year’s record: 10-1 league, 15-5 overall (L-L League regular season runner-up, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-2A semifinalist, one win shy of qualifying for PIAA tourney)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Thana Sweigart (2021 L-L second-team all-star), junior midfielder Sam Keck (2021 L-L second-team all-star), junior defender Olivia Reider (2021 L-L second-team all-star), sophomore attack Danika Sauder (2021 L-L honorable mention), junior attack Sara Mackall (2021 L-L honorable mention), senior midfielder Alinda Sweigart, senior defender Jaime Sweigart, junior defender Teagan Sahm

Coach’s thoughts: “I am looking forward to a great season with this team. The girls worked really hard this offseason to improve on their skills as well as build a great team culture. We are coming into this season with a strong core group of athletes and lacrosse players. It will be important for the team to come together as a unit both on and off the field. Our stick skills and communication will have a huge impact on how successful we will be this season. It is our goal to work together to control the middle of the field and putting constant pressure on ball. We are looking forward to a great season and competing at a high level of play.”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Matt Brubaker (second season as CV girls coach, previously coached CV boys from 2007 through 2015, 12-6 record as CV girls coach)

Last year’s record: 7-4 league, 12-6 overall (L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior attack Annika Bredeman, junior midfielder Jordyn Hironimus, junior goalkeeper Jamie Handwerger

Coach’s thoughts: “For the past few seasons, our team relied on the skills and scoring abilities of Abigail Morley (now at D-I William & Mary). The current roster doesn’t know what the game looks like without her on the field, but that’s very exciting for us. We have a lot of players ready to play their part, and I’m excited for them to grow as players and leaders. We have a large junior class, so this year is Part One of a two-year adventure. We need to figure out who’s going to make up for the goals of last year’s graduates (87% of goals were scored by last year’s senior class). We have an experienced junior keeper to hold down our defense, and we have experienced players to lead the offense. Our midfield is made up of many new players, but I believe in them and their athleticism. I think it’s going to take us a few games to find our identity, but I think we are going to be a solid team in the second half of our schedule.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Cheyenne Benson (fourth season, 15-38 career record)

Last year’s record: 0-11 league, 0-17 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Hailey Mertz, junior attack Moira Shott, junior attack Aiesha Rios

Coach’s thoughts: “I'm extremely excited to get back to more normalcy this spring season! Last season was a tough one for us, lack of varsity experience returning from 2019 created a lot of learning opportunities but also scores that did not go our way. With a full offseason of preparation, we have been able to develop our technical skills, increase our lax IQ and gel as a unit. Collectively, our athleticism has always been a strength. We're hungry, we're excited and ready for a season of competitive games.”

Ephrata

Coach: Maggie Myers (third season, 5-24 career record)

Last year’s record: 3-7 league, 4-9 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Mallory Kline (2021 L-L honorable mention), senior defender Abigail Hertzog, senior midfielder Claire Schwartz, senior midfielder Brianna Umstead, senior attack Ava Wolf, junior attack Alyssa Brown, junior attack Madelyn Muhr, junior defender Nicole Nelson, junior defender Bailey Oberholtzer, junior midfielder Thomas Brielle, sophomore defender Peyton Loose, junior attack Kyrielle Wieand

Key newcomers: freshman goalkeeper Ana Lehman, freshman attack Kiera Wene

Coach’s thoughts: “I am so EXCITED about this 2022 Ephrata lax crew. They’ve worked so hard in the offseason with conditioning, winter league play, and open turf practices in an effort to strengthen their lacrosse foundational building blocks, and I see the fruits of their labor paying off. Losing five games last season to COVID-19 quarantines, this athletic group of players is hungry to get going this season, and I am confident we will be competitive with many of the teams on our schedule and add some Ws to our record. …On a personal note, I am so proud of this group of ladies for the integrity that they show on and off the field. It’s a blessing for the Ephrata coaching staff to work with such a great group of young leaders! Their teamwork is a reflection of their character.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Jen Leaman (sixth season, 18-67 career record)

Last year’s record: 3-8 league, 6-11 overall

Top players returning: senior defender Michaela Bernek, senior midfielder Emma Gruber, senior attack Bella Mansi, junior midfielder Brielle Moyer, sophomore attack Gwen Varley, sophomore midfielder Ashton Gonzalez

Coach’s thoughts: “It is so great to only have to focus on lacrosse this season, thankful to just have a regular season and so far great weather! This is a hard working bunch and we fully expect to get their best day in and day out. The strength and weakness of this team can be their competitiveness. We love how competitive they are but this makes them tend to be very hard on themselves when they have a bad day. Not necessarily a terrible problem to have!”

Hempfield

Coach: Claudia Ovchinnikoff (second season as Hempfield head coach, previously head coach for two seasons at Lampeter-Strasburg, 40-19 career coaching record)

Last year’s record: 8-2 league, 12-7 overall (L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Kelsea Dague (2021 L-L first-team all-star), senior defender Jessica Yeand (2021 L-L first-team all-star), senior midfielder Brynn Axe (2021 L-L second-team all-star), senior defender Kenna Price (2021 L-L honorable mention)

Coach's thoughts: “I am very excited for the team and this season. We return eight of the 12 starters from last year. As far as our strengths go, I feel our athleticism and determination to continue building upon our successes last season will help us this season. We have great leadership at all positions on the field. Offensively, we return our top scorer in Kelsea Dague and have a very solid defensive unit. We have some players that have stepped up and will make a greater impact on the field. We need to stay focused, continue communicating, and working hard in order to be successful this year.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Marshall Krebs (second season, 13-7 career record)

Last year’s record: 7-4 league, 13-7 overall

Top players returning: junior midfielder Rowan Kimmel (D-I Navy commit, 2021 L-L second-team all-star), senior midfielder Hannah Gawne (D-III Messiah recruit, 2021 L-L honorable mention), senior defender Emaly Garrett, senior defender Maggie Visniski, senior attack Kelly Hostetter, junior goalkeeper Jordan Dilling, sophomore midfielder Hannah Cissne, sophomore defender Emily Lapinsky, sophomore defender Bethany Stoltzfus

Coach’s thoughts: “The midfield will again be our greatest strength, with speed, skill, and experience. …The biggest question is how will our defense perform against potent offenses? They (the starting defenders) are all back from last season’s squad. The attack is retooled should be more multidimensional.”

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Ashley Ingram (first season)

Author’s note*: Ingram is a former LCD/LCHS girls lacrosse player who went on to play collegiately at NCAA Division II Seton Hill

Last year’s record: 6-5 league, 7-9 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Isabel Flores, senior midfielder Alyssa Korenkiewicz, sophomore attack Liviana D’Orazio

Coach’s thoughts: “As a Cougar alum, I am very excited about this team and the season! As a team, our focus has been on developing our skills, conditioning, and building team chemistry. We have a strong group of girls with great senior leadership coming from our seven seniors. Our 2022 team features depth, new faces, and many offensive threats. We have an aggressive offense that is very diverse and led by senior midfielder Isabel Flores. We are developing a strong team defense that is backed up by senior goalie Phoebe Stover. This team plays with a high level of effort and passion which creates a cohesive unit on and off the field. We are looking forward to our season opener Tuesday at home!”

Manheim Township

Coach: Mark Pinkerton (11th season, 215-42 career record)

Last year’s record: (11-0 league, 21-6 overall, L-L League regular season champion, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A runner-up)

Top players returning: junior goalkeeper Maddie Eckert (D-I William and Mary commit, 2021 L-L second-team all-star), senior defender Devon Nee (D-I Kennesaw State recruit, 2021 L-L first-team all-star), junior defender Gretta Harnish (2021 L-L first-team all-star), senior midfielder Sydney Witwer (D-I William and Mary recruit, 2021 L-L first-team all-star), sophomore midfielder Brenna Campagna, senior midfielder/attack Alyssa Dotter (D-II East Stroudsburg recruit, 2021 L-L honorable mention), senior midfielder/attack CC Walker (2021 L-L honorable mention), junior attack Bronwyn Hilbert (D-I UMass Lowell recruit, 2021 L-L first-team all-star)

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost a strong senior class but have an experienced roster with a large number of returning varsity players. Led by a smart, fast, athletic defense, our focus will be to work hard, play fast, have fun getting tight as a team and be ready to compete at our best in the post season.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Annelli Starry (second season, 5-10 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-8 league, 5-10 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Madeleine Weber (2021 L-L honorable mention), senior midfielder Keegan Dings, sophomore midfielder Grace Gerner, senior defender Devyn Mauger

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year, COVID continued to loom over us. We were not able to have an off-season until two weeks prior, so we had to push through a lot before games began. At any point in time in the season, we had anywhere between 3 and 18 players out for contact-tracing. A few players were at home, in total, for over six weeks of our season. At one point, we played our JV squad against another varsity team and the girls stepped up to the challenge. Through adversity, we grew stronger. This year, we had a full year to prepare and we are not only stronger on the field, but off the field. This team is a tight-knit group and it shows directly on the field how trusting we are of one another. We are so excited to get into the thick of season!”

Warwick

Coach: Eric Jeanes (third consecutive season, eighth season overall, 51-62 career record)

Last year’s record: 6-5 league, 9-8 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Katie Jeanes (2021 L-L honorable mention), senior attack Clara Ford, senior attack Maya Shirk, senior midfielder Allison Keeney, junior defender Julia Barto, junior attack Lauren Leister

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year’s seniors did a nice job leading us and helping us get back to districts. Our goal is to take the next step and win some district games and qualify for league playoffs. We have some talented juniors and seniors who are waiting to take over for the group that graduated. They will need to step up to make that happen.”

