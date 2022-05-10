Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse all-stars for the 2022 season. These all-stars were selected by the L-L girls lacrosse coaches.
Included are Most Valuable players for all three levels of the field, followed by first-team and second-team selections, along with honorable mentions and all-academic selections.
Most Valuable Attack: /1st Bronwyn Hilbert Attack 11 Township
co-Most Valuable Midfielder: co-MVP/1st Rowan Kimmel Midfield 11 L-S, co-MVP/1st Kelsea Dague Midfield 12 Hempfield
Most Valuable Defender: Devon Nee Defense 12 Township
First team:
Hempfield junior attack Whitney Hershey
Cocalico sophomore attack Danika Sauder
Manheim Township junior attack Bronwyn Hilbert
Manheim Township senior attack Alyssa Dotter
Lampeter-Strasburg junior midfielder Rowan Kimmel
Lampeter-Strasburg senior midfielder Hannah Gawne
Hempfield senior midfielder Kelsea Dague
Hempfield senior midfielder Brynn Axe
Cocalico junior midfielder Samantha Keck
Manheim Township senior midfielder Sydney Witwer
Lampeter-Strasburg senior defender Emaly Garrett
Hempfield senior defender Jessica Yeand
Manheim Township senior defender Devon Nee
Manheim Township junior defender Gretta Harnish
Manheim Township junior goalkeeper Maddie Eckert
Second team:
Garden Spot sophomore attack Gwen Varley
Warwick senior attack Clara Ford
Cocalico senior attack Thanna Sweigart
Ephrata junior attack Grace Willetts
Garden Spot junior midfielder Brielle Moyer
Hempfield sophomore midfielder Isabelle Masengarb
Warwick senior midfielder Katie Jeanes
Ephrata senior midfielder Mallory Kline
Manheim Township sophomore midfielder Brenna Campagna
Manheim Township sophomore midfielder Calli Campagna
Hempfield senior defender Kenna Price
Cocalico junior defender Olivia Reider
Manheim Township junior defender Elle Commerce
Elizabethtown senior defender Madison Conway
Conestoga Valley junior goalkeeper Jamie Handwerger
Honorable mention:
Lampeter-Strasburg freshman attack Ryann Logan
Cocalico junior attack Sara Mackall
Ephrata junior attack Madelyn Muhr
Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior attack Alyssa Korenkiewicz
Elizabethtown freshman attack Danielle Bruno
Elizabethtown junior attack Moira Shott
Penn Manor junior attack Erin Shipley
Warwick senior attack Maya Shirk
Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore midfielder Hannah Cissne
Garden Spot senior midfielder Emma Gruber
Manheim Township senior midfielder CC Walker
Cedar Crest senior midfielder Jaden Hardy
LCD/LCHS junior midfielder Amelia Loney
Elizabethtown sophomore midfielder Josie Spayd
Penn Manor senior midfielder Keegan Dings
Penn Manor sophomore midfielder Grace Gerner
Hempfield senior defender Mauren Krauser
Warwick junior defender Julia Barto
Cocalico junior defender Teagan Sahm
Cedar Crest junior defender Nikki Wise
Manheim Township junior defender Brynn Hauck
LCD/LCHS senior defender Vivian Klemmer
Conestoga Valley junior defender Mikyla Rineer
Warwick junior defender Ally Sheppard
Elizabethtown junior goalkeeper Sydney Pope
All-Academic
(senior with either the highest GPA or class rank on each team)
Makenna Locke, Elizabethtown
Jaime Sweigart, Cocalico
Paige Laurence, Manheim Township
Annika Bredeman, Conestoga Valley
Clara Ford, Warwick
Angela Sema, Garden Spot
Vivian Klemmer, LCDS/LCHS
Isabel DeHoff, Hempfield
Mallory Kline, Ephrata
Jenelle Scholl, Cedar Crest
Maggie Visniski, L-S
Madeleine Weber, Penn Manor