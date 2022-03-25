The 2022 high school lacrosse season kicks off Friday. The Lancaster-Lebanon League calendar begins Tuesday. Below is a team-by-team look at each squad. The teams are listed alphabetically, by each of the two sections. Links to team pages are also provided.

L-L League boys lacrosse standings page

Section One:

Cedar Crest

Coach: Jack Wuori (second season, 0-12 career record)

Last year’s record: 0-9 league, 0-12 overall

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Quentin Nolan, senior attack Trevor Moore, senior midfielder Jake Wolfe

Coach’s thoughts: “This team has speed, athleticism and young talent. We’ve improved in a lot of areas, especially our fundamentals and understanding of the game. We still have things to learn, but we expect to be competitive this year and are looking forward to that opportunity. For us, this spring finally feels normal and it’s great to be back!”

Cedar Crest team page

Elizabethtown

Coach: Cassidy Bender (third season, 5-30 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-8 league, 3-14 overall

Top players returning: junior attack Eli Poulos, sophomore midfielder Carson NyeSmith, senior midfielder Addison Johnson, senior goalkeeper Joseph Zink, senior defender Donovan Henriques, sophomore defender Bryce Kauffman, sophomore defender Carter Ketchum

Coach’s thoughts: “Some strengths of team is our defense is physical and can play very good, settled defense. We are a young team so we will only get better as the young guys pick up the plays and formations. …I want to see the team get better every game. As long as we make progress each day the wins wil start to show.”

Elizabethtown team page

Hempfield

Coach: Matt McAlpine (fourth season, 48-13 career record)

Last year’s record: 9-1 league, 16-4 overall (L-L Section One co-champion, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A runner-up, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players returning: Senior attack AJ McAlpine (2021 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior attack Max Grube (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), sophomore attack Toby Marco, senior midfielder Ryan Heuston (L-L Section One second-team all-star) junior midfielder Zach Antesberger (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), sophomore midfielder Jason Hilton, junior long-stick midfielder Isaiah Martin, senior goalkeeper Matty Wiest (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior defender David Gross (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), sophomore defender Stephen Pitts

Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking to compete within our league, district and the state level. We have a good core group of returning players mixed in with some young players trying to find their role on the team.This season is a great opportunity for our program to continue to grow and compete at the highest level.”

Hempfield team page

Manheim Township:

Coach: Dan Lyons (sixth season, 97-22 career record)

Last year’s record: 9-1 league, 11-8 overall (L-L Section One co-champion, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: Senior midfielder Garrett Campagna (D-III MIT recruit, 2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior attack Xander Johnson (D-I Cleveland State recruit, 2021 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior midfielder Emmett Kappesser, senior long-stick midfielder Lucian Li (D-III Kenyon College recruit, 2021 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior midfielderJamie Miller, senior goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen (D-II Mercyhurst recruit, 2021 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior defender Michael O'Hara, senior midfielder Max Prevost, senior attack Alex Romano, senior defender Ben Wright, junior defender Wells Bergstrom (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), junior defender Austin Day, junior midfielder Austin Garland, junior midfielder Charlie Kingsbury, junior attack/midfielder Jake Laubach, sophomore midfielder Nick Palumbo, sophomore attack Bennett Parmer (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star)

Coach’s Outlook: “Spring 2022 will be another exciting year for MT. This year's non-league competition will include Academy of the New Church, Penn Charter, and St. Joe's Prep out of Philadelphia, Avon Grove and Unionville out of Chester County, and North Allegheny out of the Pittsburgh area. With a strong and experienced senior class supported by a deep cast of returning junior and sophomore contributors, the "Jungle Tigers" are excited to rise to the challenge placed in front of them.”

Manheim Township team page

Penn Manor:

Coach: Connor Rowe (first season)

Last year’s record: 6-4 league, 13-6 overall (District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior defender Connor Brumbaugh (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior midfielder Colin Eby, senior defender Charlie Gonzalez, senior faceoff/midfielder Erik Hinkle (2021 L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior midfielder Dylan Keene, Midfielder, senior attack Isaic Nafziger, junior defender Mike Evans, junior attack Benedict Flinchbaugh, junior midfielder Adam Hollinger, junior defender Tyler Smith, junior midfielder Eli Warfel, sophomore goalkeeper Nick Hollinger, sophomore midfielder Aidan Gerlach

Coach’s thoughts: “Practices have been very competitive led by a great group of upperclassmen. A lot of athleticism and multi-sport student-athletes that love to compete. Need to stay focused on getting better each day.”

Penn Manor team page

Warwick:

Coach: Chris Schaffer (second season, 14-15 career record)

Last year’s record: (4-6 league, 5-8 overall)

Top players returning: senior midfielder/faceoff Greysen Reylek (2021 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior midfielder Brady Weaver, senior defender Nate Young

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a very resilient team this year that shows up to compete every day at practice. We are filling a lot of gaps from last year, but we have strong underclassmen who are ready to step up and play where needed. Our senior class is not very large, but they are great leaders who hold their teammates accountable on and off the field. As a team, we're grateful for the opportunity to go out and compete every week, and are excited for the 2022 lacrosse season to get started!”

Warwick team page

Section Two:

Cocalico

Coach: Matt Oberly (third consecutive season, eighth year overall, 40-62 career record)

Last year’s record: 1-8 league, 3-10 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Alex Stokrp, junior midfielder Evan Youndt, junior defender Ethan Brown

Coach’s thoughts: “After the conclusion of last season, our coaching staff met with our returning players and asked them what their goals for the Spring 2022 season were. Universally, the players responded that they expected to compete for a section title and to qualify for league, district and state playoffs. Together, we had honest conversations about where our weaknesses were and how we would need to improve to meet these expectations. We then developed a comprehensive plan to strengthen these areas through a combination of direct instruction to reinforce individual skills and frequent open-play to develop team skills. The players' commitment to improvement throughout the offseason was consistent and awesome to watch. As we wrap up the preseason, there is an air of determined focus and unified purpose surrounding this team that has them feeling like they can accomplish something special.”

Cocalico team page

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Nick DiPiano (second season, 12-7 career record)

Last year’s record: 8-2 league, 12-7 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: Jeffrey Fisher (2021 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), junior midfielder Hunter Silvaggio (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior midfielder Keller Dillman, sophomore attack Tyson Zwaska, sophomore defender Lincoln Dillman, senior goalkeeper Ben Nolt

Coach’s thoughts: “After graduating our 2021 Seniors, we welcome in a huge freshman class - many of which will play key roles this season. They, paired with our returning upperclassmen, have the potential to make a statement this year. Our program has put in a lot of off-season work in preparation for 2022 and will be anchored on both ends by our captains Ben Nolt and Keller Dillman. We are looking forward to getting back on the field and competing for a section title.”

Conestoga Valley team page

Ephrata:

Coach: Decker Doupe (second season, 13-5 career record)

Last year’s record: 7-3 league, 13-5 overall (District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Elijah Knowles Sr. Midfield, senior attack Jordan Devonshire, junior defender Evan Fasnacht

Coach’s thoughts: “We are a very young team that graduated 14 seniors and lost two other impact players from last year's team. With that being said, we have a lot of kids who are getting the first taste of the varsity game this spring and there is a learning curve with that. Our roster is primarily built up with juniors, sophomores, and a couple freshmen, with a few seniors sprinkled in. We have seen a lot of progress in the offseason for these guys stepping in this year, so we are excited to see how that translates to the field. Last year we relied heavily on Brock Boyer and Hunter Mortimer offensively, but this year will be much more by-committee with a lot of new faces on the field. Hunter Mortimer, an all-star last season, suffered a knee injury in football last fall, which has taken him out for this spring and is a huge loss, as he was keyed up to be an integral part of this team. With the realignment coming next year, this will be a nice year of growth to continue building to prepare for Section One play next spring as a majority of the roster will be back.”

Ephrata team page

Garden Spot:

Coach: Bryan Naranjo (first season)

Last year’s record: 1-10 league, 5-12 overall

Top players returning: junior midfielder Jared Patton, junior attack Logan Lessley, sophomore Ayden Naranjo, junior defender Nick Gleason (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior defender Kyle Boyer, junior defender Kolby Stoltzfus, junior goalkeeper Cole Leaman

Coach’s thoughts: “We’re a young team this year with only one senior. Our junior class will be asked to carry a lot of the weight. …We’re looking forward to a full schedule and our top priority for the season is to place ourselves in a position to be competitive.”

Garden Spot team page

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Mike McConomy (second season, 15-6 career record)

Last year’s record: 9-1 league, 15-6 overall (L-L Section Two champion, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A semifinalist, PIAA 2A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Stewart McClain (2021 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior midfielder Barrett Denlinger (2021 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), junior attack Zach Labreque (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior attack Colin Sullivan (2021 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior defender Carson Garver (2021 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), sophomore defender Drexton Frank (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior long-stick midfielder Morgan Smith (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior midfielder Jack Filius, senior defender Brayden Smith

Coach’s thoughts: “Lampeter-Strasburg boys lacrosse is excited to be back on the field for the 2022 season. We managed the best we could last season with players quarantining and protocols that were in place and at the end of the season had a small roster of 23 players. Despite all that, we had a very successful season. Now heading into 2022, we are looking forward to seeing a real full season with a full healthy roster. We lost only one senior last year, so with the rest of our roster from last year returning, adding a few new players and freshmen, our current roster sits at 31 total players. We are expecting great things from this group of kids. As long as our players can remain focused and show discipline, we hope to see much success on and off the field this season.”

Lampeter-Strasburg team page

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Bill Neal (second season at LCD/LCHS, previously head coach at Pensacola High School in Florida from 2017 through 2019, 17-42-1 career record)

Last year’s record: 3-6 league, 7-7 overall

Top players returning: Senior goalkeeper Calvin Morris (2021 L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior attack Mitchell Benn (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior Fritz Miklos (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior defender Jimmy Boyle (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior defender Nick Benn (2021 L-L Section Two second-team all-star), senior midfielder Grant Gilbert, senior midfielder Chris Hebavny, junior long-stick midfielder Nathan Ngau

Coach's thoughts: “We have a senior-dominated team with quality players and quality leadership up and down the roster. This has been augmented by returning players that missed significant time because of injury, COVID-19 quarantines, or not playing last year and a crop of younger players that show great promise. Given the talent on the roster, I am optimistic that this team can do very well as we look to be a factor both in our league and the districts."

LCD/LCHS team page