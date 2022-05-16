Below is the list of 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys all-stars for Sections One and Two.
These were voted upon and determined by L-L lacrosse coaches.
All-stars are recognized by first- and second-team, broken down by position. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Coaches of the Year for each section are also named, in addition to all-academic selections and Class Act award-winners.
Section One
First-team:
Attack (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)
Max Grube, Hempfield senior
Xander Johnson, Manheim Township senior
Bennett Parmer, Manheim Township sophomore
Midfield (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)
Garrett Campagna, Manheim Township senior
Ryan Heuston, Hempfield senior
Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township junior
Greyson Reylek, Warwick senior
Face-Off Specialist: Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor senior
Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder: Eli Warfel, Penn Manor junior
Long-Stick Midfielder: Lucian Li, Manheim Township senior
Defense (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)
Wells Bergstrom, Manheim Township junior
Connor Brumbaugh, Penn Manor senior
David Gross, Hempfield senior
Ben Wright, Manheim Township senior
Goalie: Tyler Moritzen, Manheim Township senior
Second team:
Attack (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)
AJ McAlpine, Hempfield senior
Trevor Moore, Cedar Crest senior
Isaac Nafziger, Penn Manor senior
Alex Romano, Manheim Township senior
Midfield (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)
Zach Antesberger, Hempfield junior
Adam Hollinger, Penn Manor junior
Tobin Marco, Hempfield sophomore
Face-Off Specialist (listed alphabetically by player's last names):
Seamus Mack, Hempfield sophomore
Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township sophomore
Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder: Brady Weaver, Warwick senior
Long-Stick Midfielder: Erik McLaughlin, Cedar Crest junior
Defense (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)
Austin Day, Manheim Township junior
Stephen Pitts, Hempfield sophomore
Nate Young, Warwick senior
Goalie: Nick Hollinger, Penn Manor sophomore
Section One Coach of the Year: Connor Rowe, Penn Manor
Section Two:
First team:
Attack (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Jeff Fisher, Conestoga Valley junior
Zach Labreque, Lampeter-Strasburg junior
Stewart McClain, Lampeter-Strasburg senior
Midfield (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Barrett Denlinger, Lampeter-Strasburg senior
Keller Dillman, Conestoga Valley senior
Ayden Naranjo, Garden Spot sophomore
Faceoff Specialist: Cole Barnes, Cocalico sophomore
Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder: Jack Groff, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore
Long-Stick Midfielder: Morgan Smith, Lampeter-Strasburg junior
Defense (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore
Carson Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg senior
Nick Gleason, Garden Spot junior
Brayden Smith, Lampeter-Strasburg senior
Goalie: Calvin Morris, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic, senior
Second team:
Attack (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Zack Belknap, Cocalico junior
Colin Sullivan, Lampeter-Strasburg junior
Tyson Zwaska, Conestoga Valley, sophomore
Midfield (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Fritz Miklos, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior
Jared Patton, Garden Spot junior
Hunter Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley junior
Evan Youndt, Cocalico junior
Faceoff Specialist: Noah Harrison, Conestoga Valley sophomore
Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Carter Getz, Cocalico junior
Myles Jackson, Conestoga Valley sophomore
Long Stick Midfielder: Justin Corson, Conestoga Valley freshman
Defense ((listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)
Jimmy Boyle, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior
Ethan Brown, Cocalico junior
Jackson Byers, Conestoga Valley freshman
Bryce Johnson, Conestoga Valley sophomore
Goalie:
Ben Nolt, Conestoga Valley senior
Bryce Thomas, Lampeter-Strasburg junior
Coach of the Year: Matt Oberly, Cocalico
Academic All-Stars
Jack Wolfe, Cedar Crest
Alex Stokrp, Cocalico
Keller Dillman, Conestoga Valley
Elijah Knowles, Ephrata
Cole Leaman, Garden Spot
Matt Trasborg, Hempfield
Zach Lebreque, Lampeter Strasburg
Grant Gilbert, Lancaster Country Day School/Lancaster Catholic
Emmett Kappesser, Manheim Township
Mike Evans, Penn Manor
Liam Zee, Warwick
Class Act award-winners:
Quentin Nolan, Cedar Crest
Brennen Maharg, Cocalico
Michael Burnett, Conestoga Valley
Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata
Kaleb Elslager, Hempfield
Jack Filius, Lampeter Strasburg
Chris Hebauny, Lancaster Country Day School/Lancaster Catholic
Michael O’Hara, Manheim Township
McCabe Kreider, Penn Manor
Brady Weaver, Warwick