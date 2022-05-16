Below is the list of 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys all-stars for Sections One and Two.

These were voted upon and determined by L-L lacrosse coaches.

All-stars are recognized by first- and second-team, broken down by position. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.

Coaches of the Year for each section are also named, in addition to all-academic selections and Class Act award-winners.

Section One

First-team:

Attack (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)

Max Grube, Hempfield senior

Xander Johnson, Manheim Township senior

Bennett Parmer, Manheim Township sophomore

Midfield (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)

Garrett Campagna, Manheim Township senior

Ryan Heuston, Hempfield senior

Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township junior

Greyson Reylek, Warwick senior

Face-Off Specialist: Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor senior

Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder: Eli Warfel, Penn Manor junior

Long-Stick Midfielder: Lucian Li, Manheim Township senior

Defense (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)

Wells Bergstrom, Manheim Township junior

Connor Brumbaugh, Penn Manor senior

David Gross, Hempfield senior

Ben Wright, Manheim Township senior

Goalie: Tyler Moritzen, Manheim Township senior

Second team:

Attack (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)

AJ McAlpine, Hempfield senior

Trevor Moore, Cedar Crest senior

Isaac Nafziger, Penn Manor senior

Alex Romano, Manheim Township senior

Midfield (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)

Zach Antesberger, Hempfield junior

Adam Hollinger, Penn Manor junior

Tobin Marco, Hempfield sophomore

Face-Off Specialist (listed alphabetically by player's last names):

Seamus Mack, Hempfield sophomore

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township sophomore

Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder: Brady Weaver, Warwick senior

Long-Stick Midfielder: Erik McLaughlin, Cedar Crest junior

Defense (listed in alphabetical order of player’s last names)

Austin Day, Manheim Township junior

Stephen Pitts, Hempfield sophomore

Nate Young, Warwick senior

Goalie: Nick Hollinger, Penn Manor sophomore

Section One Coach of the Year: Connor Rowe, Penn Manor

Section Two:

First team:

Attack (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Jeff Fisher, Conestoga Valley junior

Zach Labreque, Lampeter-Strasburg junior

Stewart McClain, Lampeter-Strasburg senior

Midfield (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Barrett Denlinger, Lampeter-Strasburg senior

Keller Dillman, Conestoga Valley senior

Ayden Naranjo, Garden Spot sophomore

Faceoff Specialist: Cole Barnes, Cocalico sophomore

Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder: Jack Groff, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore

Long-Stick Midfielder: Morgan Smith, Lampeter-Strasburg junior

Defense (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore

Carson Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg senior

Nick Gleason, Garden Spot junior

Brayden Smith, Lampeter-Strasburg senior

Goalie: Calvin Morris, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic, senior

Second team:

Attack (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Zack Belknap, Cocalico junior

Colin Sullivan, Lampeter-Strasburg junior

Tyson Zwaska, Conestoga Valley, sophomore

Midfield (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Fritz Miklos, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior

Jared Patton, Garden Spot junior

Hunter Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley junior

Evan Youndt, Cocalico junior

Faceoff Specialist: Noah Harrison, Conestoga Valley sophomore

Short-Stick Defensive Midfielder (listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Carter Getz, Cocalico junior

Myles Jackson, Conestoga Valley sophomore

Long Stick Midfielder: Justin Corson, Conestoga Valley freshman

Defense ((listed in alphabetical order by player’s last names)

Jimmy Boyle, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic senior

Ethan Brown, Cocalico junior

Jackson Byers, Conestoga Valley freshman

Bryce Johnson, Conestoga Valley sophomore

Goalie:

Ben Nolt, Conestoga Valley senior

Bryce Thomas, Lampeter-Strasburg junior

Coach of the Year: Matt Oberly, Cocalico

Academic All-Stars

Jack Wolfe, Cedar Crest

Alex Stokrp, Cocalico

Keller Dillman, Conestoga Valley

Elijah Knowles, Ephrata

Cole Leaman, Garden Spot

Matt Trasborg, Hempfield

Zach Lebreque, Lampeter Strasburg

Grant Gilbert, Lancaster Country Day School/Lancaster Catholic

Emmett Kappesser, Manheim Township

Mike Evans, Penn Manor

Liam Zee, Warwick

Class Act award-winners:

Quentin Nolan, Cedar Crest

Brennen Maharg, Cocalico

Michael Burnett, Conestoga Valley

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata

Kaleb Elslager, Hempfield

Jack Filius, Lampeter Strasburg

Chris Hebauny, Lancaster Country Day School/Lancaster Catholic

Michael O’Hara, Manheim Township

McCabe Kreider, Penn Manor

Brady Weaver, Warwick