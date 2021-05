Below is the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse all-stars for the 2021 season. These all-stars were selected by the L-L girls lacrosse coaches.

Included are Most Valuable players for all three levels of the field, by follow first-team and second-team selections, along with honorable mentions.

Most Valuable Attack: Megan Rice, Manheim Township, senior

Most Valuable Midfielder: Hannah Custer, Cocalico, senior

Most Valuable Defender: Emma Hagg, Manheim Township, senior

First team all-stars:

Position, Name, school, grade level

Attack, Megan Rice, Manheim Township, senior

Attack, Regan Gillisse, Hempfield, senior

Attack, Riley Dawson, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior

Attack, Bronwyn Hilbert, Manheim Township, sophomore

Midfielder, Hannah Custer, Cocalico, senior

Midfielder, Cassidy Gleiberman, Lancaster Country Day, senior

Midfielder, Kelsea Dague, Hempfield, junior

Midfielder, Jeslyn Krebs, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior

Midfielder, Abigail Morley, Conestoga Valley, senior

Midfielder, Sydney Witwer, Manheim Township, junior

Defender, Emma Hagg, Manheim Township, senior

Defender, Devon Nee, Manheim Township, junior

Defender, Greta Harnish, Manheim Township, sophomore

Defender, Jessica Yeand, Hempfield, junior

Goalkeeper, Alayna Trynosky, Cocalico, senior

Second team:

Attack, Thana Sweigart, Cocalico, junior

Attack, Bella Sinico, Cedar Crest, senior

Attack, Alyssa Wene, Ephrata, senior

Attack, Ellie Livingson, Conestoga Valley, senior

Midfielder, Samantha Keck, Cocalico, sophomore

Midfielder, Naleah Sauder, Cocalico, senior

Midfielder, Tanner Armstrong, Warwick, senior

Midfielder, Brynn Axe, Hempfield, junior

Midfielder, Rowan Kimmel, Lampeter-Strasburg, sophomore

Midfielder, Campbell Heller, Manheim Township, senior

Defender, Kyra Powers, Cocalico, senior

Defender, Olivia Reider, Cocalico, sophomore

Defender, Bella Grandrimo, Manheim Township, senior

Defender, Katie Mackey, Penn Manor, senior

Goalkeeper, Gail Wilkes, Manheim Township, senior

Goalkeeper, Maddie Eckert, Manheim Township, sophomore

Honorable mention:

Attack, Danika Sauder, Cocalico, freshman

Attack, Sara Mackall, Cocalico, sophomore

Attack, Haylee Eide, Hempfield, senior

Attack, Abigail Sedun, Elizabethtown, sophomore

Attack, Cecelia Walker, Manheim Township, junior

Attack, Maddie Weber, Penn Manor, junior

Midfielder, Jaden Hardy, Cedar Crest, junior

Midfielder, Katie Jeanes, Warwick, junior

Midfielder, Kayla Brooks, Hempfield, senior

Midfielder, Mallory Kline, Ephrata, junior

Midfielder, Hannah Gawne, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior

Midfielder, Alyssa Dotter, Manheim Township, junior

Defender, Raina McAnally, Lancaster Catholic, senior

Defender, Izzy Tarsa, Cedar Crest, senior

Defender, Nevaya Warfel, Warwick, senior

Defender, Kenna Price, Hempfield, junior

Defender, Caroline Martin, Garden Spot, senior

Defender, Kara Young, Elizabethtown, senior

Goalkeeper, Lexi Horning, Garden Spot, senior