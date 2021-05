Below is the list of 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys all-stars for Sections One and Two. These were voted upon and determined by L-L lacrosse coaches. All-stars are recognized by first- and second-team, broken down by position. Coaches of the Year for each section are also named, in addition to all-academic selections.

Section One:

First Team:

Attack: Max Grube, Hempfield; Clayton Hollinger, Penn Manor; Bennett Parmer, Manheim Township

Midfield: Garrett Campagna, Manheim Township; Zach Antesberger, Hempfield; Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor

Defense: David Gross, Hempfield; Wells Bergstrom, Manheim Township; Connor Brumbaugh, Penn Manor; Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown

Goalie: Matty Wiest, Hempfield

Face-off specialist: Dom Nottoli, Hempfield

Long-stick midfielder: Thomas Curtin, Cedar Crest; Logan Dittenhafer, Penn Manor

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township

Second Team:

Attack: AJ McAlpine, Hempfield; Xander Johnson, Manheim Township; Andrew Katch, Manheim Township

Midfield: Ryan Heuston, Hempfield; Sam Azzalina, Elizabethtown; Cole Spezialetti, Penn Manor

Defense: Dan Sears, Hempfield; JD Robinson, Penn Manor; Colton Miller, Warwick

Goalie: Owen Hirsch, Manheim Township; Tyler Moritzen, Manheim Township

Face-off specialist: Greysen Reylek, Warwick

Long-stick midfielder: Lucian Li, Manheim Township

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Ryan Hilton, Hempfield

Section One Coach of the Year: Zack Charles, Penn Manor

Section Two:

First Team:

Attack: Stewart McClain, Lampeter-Strasburg; Jeffrey Fisher, Conestoga Valley; Conner Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg; Gavyn Naranjo, Garden Spot

Midfield: Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley; Brock Boyer, Ephrata; Colin Sullivan, Lampeter-Strasburg

Defense: Conrad Dillman, Conestoga Valley; Zach Wanous, Ephrata; Carson Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg; Mike Kornenkiewicz, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic

Goalie: Calvin Morris, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic

Face-off specialist: Tyler Nelson, Ephrata; Barrett Denlinger, Lampeter-Strasburg

Long-stick midfielder: Tajanthony London, Ephrata

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley

Second Team:

Attack: Zach Labreque, Lampeter-Strasburg; JP Jones, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic; Mitchell Benn, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic

Midfield: Fritz Miklos, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic; Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata; Hunter Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley

Defense: Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg; Jimmy Boyle, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic; Nick Benn, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic

Goalie: Nate Motter, Cocalico

Long-stick midfielder: Morgan Smith, Lampeter-Strasburg

Short-stick defensive midfielder: Nick Gleason, Garden Spot

Section Two Coach of the Year: Nick DiPiano, Conestoga Valley

Academic All-Stars:

Connor Aitken, Cedar Crest

Alex Mellinger, Cocalico

Conrad Dillman, Conestoga Valley

Brock Boyer, Ephrata

Zane Fisher, Garden Spot

Charlie Granger, Hempfield

Conner Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg

Mason Lefever, Manheim Township

Jack Shipley, Penn Manor

Owen Campbell, Warwick

Class Act Award Winners:

Cole Thompson, Cedar Crest

Nate Benton, Cocalico

Noah Harrison, Conestoga Valley

Tyler Nelson, Ephrata

Colby Weaver, Garden Spot

Stewart McClain, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jared Sage, Manheim Township

Nick Reedy, Warwick