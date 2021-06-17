While the 2021 high school lacrosse season was able to be played amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still multiple postponements, cancellations and rescheduled games throughout the spring. As a result, during the week of the Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse playoffs, there were also nine other regular season games involving L-L teams that same week. Of those nine, three of them were league games, as teams were trying to finish our their L-L schedules.

This made things challenging when it came to gathering the final statistics from the regular season schedule, especially as a combined 13 teams went on to continue playing into the district playoffs, and three of those continued to play into the state tournament.

So my apologies on the delay to this.

Anyways, below is the full list of the top L-L scorers, assist leaders and points leaders from the 2021 regular season, along with team offense and team defense numbers.

Again, the numbers below do not include those from the postseason.

Top-20 goal-scorers, 2021 regular season

Top-20 assist leaders, 2021 regular season

Top-20 points leaders, 2021 regular season

Team Offense, Team Defense, 2021 regular season