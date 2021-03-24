After essentially two years away, Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse is back. The 2021 season officially begins Friday.

While L-L lacrosse squads got practices underway last spring, some even competing in scrimmages, the regular season itself got bagged before it got going due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Losing an entire season was definitely tough,” Cocalico girls coach Courtney Reinhold said. “We went from returning almost our entire starting lineup last year to having only five returning varsity players. ...Another drawback is that we have two classes of girls - our freshmen and sophomores - who have not competed in a real game at the varsity level.”

Just like the fall and winter sports seasons, expect lacrosse schedules to remain in flux. For instance, at least two boys teams have already missed practice time due to a COVID-19 quarantining or contact-tracing. Another boys team is currently under quarantine through next week. But coaches are anticipating those challenges.

“We understand this year will be a unique one,” Warwick boys coach Chris Schaffer said. “But we will adapt and overcome as needed.”

Here are five things to watch in L-L boys and girls lacrosse this season…

Schedule: The season will be a six-week dash to the finish, with the final week of the regular season being the week of May 5. The girls and boys L-L League semifinals are scheduled for May 11 and the league championship games May 13, followed by district and state playoffs.

Masks: At its March 3 meeting, the PIAA board of directors approved return to play guidelines of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for the spring sports season. Among those guidelines, boys lacrosse players will be excused from a mask-wearing requirement because standard boys lacrosse gear includes a helmet, face mask and mouthpiece. This is similar to the waiving of the mask requirement in football during the fall season.

As for girls lacrosse, it’s a bit all over the place. There is no mandate in place by the PIAA, District Three or L-L to require girls lacrosse players to wear face coverings. E-town coach Cheyenne Benson said “most schools will grant the goalies an exception due to their added element of helmets.” ...But whether or not the rest of the players on the field have to wear a mask is essentially on a school-by-school basis. For instance, at Cedar Crest, masks are optional for girls lacrosse players, and Falcons’ coach Anthony Sinico said his team practices with masks every other day. So what happens if a non-masked team plays at a school requiring masks? Or vice versa? Those are questions without solid answers at this point.

“I can’t in good conscience put our goalies on the field with a mask,” Benson said. “I just feel like that’s too constricting. ...I’m hoping most schools we travel to will follow the helmet exception for their goalies.”

Top returning scorers: Of 2019’s top-20 girls lacrosse points leaders, three of them are back in 2021, all of them seniors: Cocalico’s Hannah Custer (103 goals, 20 assists in 2019), Manheim Township’s Megan Rice (76 goals, 56 assists) and Conestoga Valley’s Abigail Morley (66 goals, 16 assists).

In boys lacrosse, just four top-20 scorers from 2019 return, all seniors: Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic’s JP Jones (61 goals, 18 assists) and Mason Scott (22 goals, 34 assists), Ephrata’s Brock Boyer (33 goals, 16 assists), Penn Manor’s Clayton Hollinger (39 goals, 18 assists) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Connor Nolt (33 goals, 17 assists).

New coaches, coaching milestones: There are 10 L-L programs that technically have new head coaches, if we’re leaving out 2020. On the boys side, that’s Cedar Crest (John Wuori), Cocalico (Matt Oberly), Conestoga Valley (Nick DiPiano), Ephrata (Decker Doupe), L-S (Mike McConomy) and LCD/LCHS (Bill Neal). On the girls side, that’s Hempfield (Claudia Ovchinnikoff), CV (Matt Brubaker), L-S (Marshall Krebs) and Penn Manor (Anneli Starry).

Manheim Township fifth-year coach Dan Lyons enters this year at 87 career wins. Cocalico fifth-year girls coach Courtney Reinhold is at 49 career wins. Manheim Township 10th-year coach Mark Pinkerton is at 194 career wins. Warwick coach Eric Jeanes, in his seventh year overall, is at 45 career wins.

Previews: The team-by-team preview capsules will be published on the LancasterOnline lacrosse page Friday morning.