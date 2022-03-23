The 2022 high school boys lacrosse regular season officially kicks off Friday. Before we get going, a quick refresher…

In Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse, we’re still in a two-section format for the third season/fourth year in a row (2020 season wasn’t played due to COVID-19 pandemic).

Section One (listed alphabetically) is made up of Cedar Crest, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Manheim Township, Penn Manor and Warwick. Last year, Hempfield and Manheim Township were Section One co-champs, with the Black Knights going on to beat Manheim Township in the league tournament title game, reach the District 3-3A final and make an appearance in the state tourney.

Section Two (listed alphabetically) is made up of Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg and Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic.

Last year, L-S was the Section Two champ and CV was the runner-up. The Pioneers went on to reach the District 3-2A semifinals and make an appearance in the state tourney.

The team-by-team preview capsules on each L-L squad will be available on the Lacrosse page of LancasterOnline on Friday morning. For now, here are five things to watch…

L-L League lacrosse standings page

Top returning scorers: Five of the top 11 scorers from last season are back this year: Conestoga Valley junior Jeff Fisher (75 goals), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Stewart McClain (75 goals), Hempfield senior Max Grube (77 goals), L-S junior Colin Sullivan (47 goals), LCD/LCHS senior Mitchell Benn (43 goals)

Top returning assist leaders: Ten of the top 13 assist leaders return: Hempfield seniors AJ McAlpine (35 assists) and Max Grube (32 assists), Penn Manor seniors Erik Hinkle (31 assists) and Isiac Nafziger (31 assists), L-S teammates Colin Sullivan (30 assists), Stewart McClain (27 assists) and Zach Labreque (26 assists), Manheim Township senior Garrett Campagna (27 assists) and CV’s Jeff Fisher (24 assists).

New coaches: There are two: Penn Manor’s Connor Rowe and Garden Spot’s Bryan Naranjo.

Rowe was a L-L all-star for Penn Manor in the early 2010s before going on to become an all-conference short-stick midfielder at Elizabethtown College. He had previously been the Comets’ defensive coordinator since 2016, while also serving as the program’s youth coordinator.

Naranjo, an ELANCO School Board member, was a six-year youth coach before transitioning to a Garden Spot varsity assistant the last four years. He is stepping in as the Spartans’ interim coach this spring, after previous head coach Gordon Andresen stepped down over the offseason after three seasons/four years at the helm.

Season-openers: Seven teams compete in season-openers Friday: E-town, L-S, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic, Penn Manor, Cocalico, Garden Spot and CV. Four teams are in openers Saturday: Ephrata, Warwick, Hempfield, Manheim Township. Cedar Crest opens its season Monday.

Other important dates: Ream Cup, Ephrata at Warwick, Saturday, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny (Defending District 7-3A champ) at Manheim Township, April 2; Manheim Township at Hempfield, April 13; “Whitey” game, L-S at Penn Manor, April 14; Manheim Township at St. Joe’s Prep (last year’s District 12-3A runner-up, state quarterfinalist), April 26; Hempfield at Manheim Township, April 29.