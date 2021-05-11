Competing in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse tournament for the first time since 2007, Conestoga Valley scored the first two goals against Hempfield in Tuesday’s semifinal.

The L-L Section One co-champion Black Knights responded by scoring the game’s next six goals en route to an eventual 15-4 victory at Cocalico’s windswept Talon Field.

With the win, Hempfield advanced to Thursday’s league championship final, scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start at Conestoga Valley. The Knights will face Manheim Township, a 16-8 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg in Tuesday’s semifinal nightcap.

Hempfield 15, Conestoga Valley 4: The L-L Section Two runner-up Buckskins held an early 2-0 lead on a pair of Zach Fisher goals.

But once the Hempfield defense found its matchups and settled in, the unit was fine, even switching back-and-forth from a zone defense and man-to-man defense in the first half in an effort confuse the Bucks. The Knights (13-2) also had the depth advantage, with a roster about the twice of CV.

“They were definitely tired,” Hempfield junior Max Grube said.

Grube put the Knights on the board at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter, the first of his eight scores.

Hempfield led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter, 7-3 at halftime and 11-4 at the end of the third quarter. Knights’ keeper Matty Wiest made nine stops, while CV goalie Benjamin Nolt had five saves.

Box score

Manheim Township 16, Lampeter-Strasburg 8: In Tuesday’s later semifinal, L-L Section Two champ L-S (13-4) scored first to grab its only lead of the night. The first half was tied on three separate occasions, including at 5-5 at halftime. The Section One co-champion Streaks (10-6) put the clamp down defensively from there, with defender Benjamin Wright holding L-S leading-scorer Conner Nolt to just two scores for the game.

“He (Wright) is probably our best on-ball player,” Manheim Township sophomore defender Wells Bergstrom said. “He’s good at mirroring the guy. And Conner is a big guy who likes to put his body into it. We thought that would be a good matchup.”

L-S keeper Bryce Thomas collected 12 saves, including three in the first three minutes of the game to help keep his team in front early. But the pace wasn’t sustainable.

“We were pelting the goalie the whole time,” Manheim Township freshman attack Bennett Parmer said. “We were just like, ‘Boys, calm down.’”

Parmer (four goals), Andrew Katch (three goals) and Xander Johnson (three goals) paced the Streak attack, while midfielders Emmett Kappesser and Nicholas Palumbo combined to win 17 of 28 faceoffs, and goalkeepers Owen Hirsch and Tyler Moritzen combined for eight saves.

Manheim Township pushed its advantage to 12-7 by the end of the third quarter before pulling away for good.

The Streaks have now advanced to the league final every year since at least 2009, though it’ll be the first appearance for many of their young players since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign.

“It’s great,” Parmer said. “First one for me.”

Box score