NEW OXFORD — In a District 3-3A girls lacrosse first-round matchup where the winner would nab the program’s first district playoff win, Conestoga Valley went up three goals about 10 minutes into Tuesday’s contest at New Oxford.

The host Colonials responded by scoring four-straight goals on man-up situations.

From there, the score went tied on three separate occasions, but penalties and turnovers were ultimately too much to overcome for No. 9-seed Conestoga Valley, as No. 8-seed New Oxford eventually came away with a 13-10 win.

“Huge turnovers,” Conestoga Valley coach Matt Brubaker said afterward. “That comes from a season where the last couple of our games our intensity is at either end of the spectrum. Plus, we have a small squad. It’s hard to mirror intensity in practice. That’s our biggest struggle.”

Meanwhile, four other Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse teams were in first-round district playoff action Tuesday, with Hempfield and Lampeter-Strasburg picking up wins. More on those in a bit.

New Oxford 13, Conestoga Valley 10: Tied 9-9, Conestoga Valley leading-scorer Abigail Morley (six goals) had a go-ahead score waved off due to a dangerous follow-through with 10:32 remaining. New Oxford (13-3) scored the game’s next two goals, both coming out of a free position where the Colonials made a quick pass and shot.

“It was killer,” Brubaker said. “At halftime I drew it up. I said, ‘I know they’re going to do this, but I don’t know how to defend it.’ Either one of your girls has to go to the ball or the player off the ball, so the shooter is going to stay open or the off-ball player will stay open.”

Morley cut the deficit to 12-10 with 6:08 left. The Bucks’ had five more chances to cut their deficit to a goal, but were twice stopped and three other times committed turnovers.

Making its second district playoff appearance, CV finished 12-5 overall in what was the first true season under Brubaker, who previously coached the CV boys program from 2007 to 2015.

“I can’t be more proud of what our school did this year,” Brubaker said. “The boys on Monday night almost got it. I keep telling the team you don’t build championship teams overnight. It takes years. Both of our lacrosse programs have some things to be proud of.”

BOX SCORE

Updated District 3-3A girls lacrosse playoff bracket

Hempfield 15, Mechanicsburg 3: The No. 7-seed Black Knights (13-6) took care of business against No. 10-seed Mechanicsburg, with eight Hempfield players in the scoring column, led by Kayla Brooks (four goals), Kelsea Dague (three goals) and Brynn Axe (two goals, two assists), along with six saves from Eryn Murphy. Hempfield advances to Thursday’s District 3-3A quarterfinal at No. 2-seed Manheim Township (16-4), scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

South Western 14, Warwick 8: Making its first district playoff appearance since 2009, Warwick trailed 10-4 at half before falling by a six-goal deficit in a District 3-3A first-round game, finishing the year 9-8 overall. Maya Shirk (three goals), Katie Jeanes (two goals) and Tanner Armstrong (two goals) paced the Warriors.

BOX SCORE

Lampeter-Strasburg 13, Spring Grove 7: Making its fifth district playoff appearance, the No. 7-seed Pioneers (13-6) were up 5-4 at halftime before pulling away in the second half, paced by Hannah Gawne (four goals) and Rowan Kimmel (four goals) on the offensive end and five saves from Zoe Dilling on the defensive side. They advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals at No. 2-seed York Catholic (15-1), scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

Palmyra 15, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic 9: Making their ninth district playoff appearance, the Cougars got five goals from Cassidy Gleiberman, but they weren’t enough in a District 3-2A loss. LCD/LCHS finished 7-9 overall, while Palmyra (14-5) advances to Thursday’s district quarterfinal at No. 3-seed Cocalico (14-3), scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

Updated District 3-2A girls lacrosse playoff bracket