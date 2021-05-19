HARRISBURG — For the second time in three seasons, Penn Manor aimed to pull the upset in a District 3-3A boys lacrosse quarterfinal Wednesday evening. The No. 11-seed Comets were up the majority of the way at No. 3-seed Cumberland Valley. But the host Eagles scored the game’s final three goals to come away with a 7-6 win, including the game-winner with six seconds remaining.

It was a heartbreaker for Penn Manor.

Meanwhile, Hempfield and Lampeter-Strasburg each picked up district quarterfinal victories Wednesday, while seasons came to an end for Ephrata and Manheim Township. More on those in a bit.

Cumberland Valley 7, Penn Manor 6: In front of a packed house at Cumberland Valley, the Comets led 2-0 in the first quarter, 4-1 in the second quarter and 6-4 with 8:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Penn Manor was able to stay in front through a combination of midfielder Erik Hinkle winning 10 of 17 faceoffs, and using a patient, methodical offense to control possession of the ball. The latter was a bit uncharacteristic for a Comets’ offense that prefers a quicker pace, with their first score coming in transition. But it was necessary since Penn Manor played without two defenders who were unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.

“We were a little low on numbers today,” fourth-year Penn Manor coach Zack Charles said. “So we had to throw a couple midfielders back on defense. We wanted to stretch that lead a little more. Their goalie made some good saves. We had some good opportunities, we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”

The Eagles tied it at 6-6 with 3:28 remaining. Penn Manor had two good looks on the net, with one shot going wide and another being stopped by Eagles’ keeper Jonah Burd (nine saves).

Comets’ keeper Nick Hollinger (14 saves) was phenomenal. His last stop came with 10 seconds left, but Eagles’ attack Nathaniel Herbster scooped up the ensuing ground ball and put it in the back of the net for the go-ahead score.

With the win, CV qualified for the PIAA Class 3A tournament and advanced to Monday’s District 3-3A semifinals at No. 2-seed Wilson. Penn Manor finished 13-6 overall.

“We’re getting there,” Charles said. “Two times in the past three seasons we’ve been in this game. We’re five seconds away from getting into overtime for a chance to go to the state playoffs. That’s what we’re aiming for. And we’ll be back. We have a great coaching staff. We’ll be ready to rock n’ roll next year.”

Hempfield 12, Exeter 2: The No. 4-seed Black Knights (15-2) took care of business against No. 5-seed Exeter, paced by Zack Antesberger (four goals) and Max Grube (three saves) on the offensive end and Matty Wiest (12 saves) on the defensive end. Hempfield advances to the district semifinals for the seventh time in program history. It’ll travel to top-seeded Central York in Monday’s semifinal, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Lampeter-Strasburg 19, Conrad Weiser 9: The No. 2-seed Pioneers (14-4) led comfortably all the way in a District 3-2A quarterfinal win, paced by Stewart McClain (six goals, one assist), Conner Nolt (four goals, two assists), Colin Sullivan (four goals, two assists) and Barrett Denlinger (three goals) on the offensive end, and Bryce Thomas (eight saves) on the defensive end. It’s just the second district playoff win in program history. The Pioneers will be making their first district semifinals appearance Monday, when it hosts No. 6-seed Susquehannock (12-5), scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Wilson 8, Manheim Township 4: In a District 3-3A quarterfinal, seventh-seeded Manheim Township trailed 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, 5-3 at halftime and 6-3 at the end of the third quarter. Four different players scored for the Streaks, who got eight saves from Tyler Moritzen and one save from Owen Hirsch. The L-L Section One co-champ and L-L tournament runner-up Blue Streaks finished 11-8 overall.

Central York 18, Ephrata 4: At top-seeded and unbeaten Central York, No. 9-seed Ephrata Mountaineers trailed 4-0 at the end of the first quarter, 10-2 at halftime and 17-3 at the end of the third quarter. After picking up its first district playoff win since 2014 in Monday’s district opener, the Mountaineers finish 13-4 overall.

