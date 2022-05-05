For the first time in nine years, Manheim Township girls lacrosse lost a Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season game when Hempfield topped the Blue Streaks, 7-5, in Thursday night’s regular season finale in Landisville.

It snapped the Streaks’ 101-game L-L regular season win streak that stretched back to 2013. And host Hempfield (11-0 league, 16-1 overall) captured the L-L regular season crown, the program’s first league championship of any kind since 2002, when the Lancaster Area Girls Lacrosse Association was in its second year of existence (LAGLA later joined the L-L in 2005).

“I’m in shock,” Hempfield senior midfielder Kelsea Dague said. “This is huge. …ever since freshman year we want this. …to finally beat Township. It’s crazy.”

Manheim Township (10-1, 15-2) pushed its largest lead to 3-1 less than seven minutes in before Hempfield answered with three-straight to take its first lead, 4-3. Blue Streaks’ senior midfielder Sydney Witwer (three goals) tied it with three seconds left before halftime.

Early on, a Hempfield offense that prefers to push the pace had to adjust and remain patient before attacking.

“We had to slow it down,” Dague said. “They’re very aggressive on D. We had to find out what was going to work against an aggressive defense. We finally did.”

By intermission, Hempfield dominated on the draw control (seven to two) but committed nine turnovers to Manheim Township’s two. Both areas were about even in the second half.

Manheim Township junior Bronwyn Hilbert tied it at 5-5 with 16:19 remaining, but Hempfield scored the next two, with Brynn Axe (one goal, two assists) finding the back of the net with 10:01 left and Dague (four goals) scoring a minute later.

Both teams were held to season-lows in goals scored. Hempfield defenders Mauren Krauser, Kenna Price, Jess Yeand and Autumn Rhoads and their Knights’ teammates did a nice job of often putting a body or two on a Manheim Township player whenever the Blue Streaks sent a cutter towards the net. Of her 15 saves, Hempfield keeper Eryn Murphy made her two biggest stops in the final 1:41.

“Our problem was the offensive side,” Manheim Township 12th-year coach Mark Pinkerton said. “We seemed to be out of sorts. …we just never got the chemistry on offense.”

Asked about the streak, Pinkerton said, “The streak is so amazing. It’s amazing it’s gone that long. That’s high school sports. You’re going to have a night where everyone is off at the same time. Offensively it was kind of like that.”

What happened Thursday is what Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchnnikoff had been building to since she was hired as the Knights’ skipper in January 2020.

“I knew we had a special group this year with nine returning starters,” Ovchinnikoff said. “They have the experience of playing in these big games. But to see them play so well with only two years together tells a lot of who they are as athletes and teammates.”

There’s a good chance Hempfield will have another streak to attempt to snap next week, since it’ll likely meet Manheim Township in next Thursday’s league tournament title game.

Manheim Township will enter the league tourney having won 22-straight L-L tournament games.

BOX SCORE