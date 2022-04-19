Temperatures hovered in the low-40s while Old Glory often cracked in a whipping wind on the turf in Landisville as Hempfield and Lampeter-Strasburg squared off Tuesday night.

Many girls lacrosse players on the field donned sweatpants and long-sleeve shirts, and many of those on the sidelines huddled together while wearing winter jackets and bundled in blankets.

Meanwhile, the host Black Knights scored the game’s first seven goals en route to an eventual 12-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League win over Lampeter-Strasburg.

Hempfield (6-0 league, 8-1) overall and L-S (7-1, 8-2) had both entered the matchup unbeaten in league play. As a result, Tuesday’s meeting in Landisville was essentially to see which team would come out as the potential contender to powerhouse Manheim Township (6-0, 9-1), who is currently riding a 97-game L-L regular season win streak.

“It kind of set us up to know we can compete at a really high level,” Hempfield midfielder/attack Kelsea Dague said. “Sometimes competition isn’t always great, so knowing we can keep up with higher-level, faster-paced teams is setting us up for a good mindset for Township.”

Dague won eight of the first 10 draw controls and scored five goals by the end, while teammate Isabelle Masengarb tallied four goals in an offense that stresses quick movement for the ball and players.

“Just constantly moving ball doesn’t allow the defense to settle and see the ball,” Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said.

Ovchinnikoff, the Temple Hall of Famer and former NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Year, is in her second year skippering Hempfield. A second year in which she can work more hands-on with her players, a task made difficult when Ovchinnikoff was first hired at Hempfield in January 2020, just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season and a limited 2021 schedule.

“They know what my expectations are,” Ovchinnikoff said. “They’re starting to understand what we’re looking for as coaches.”

Hempfield returned nine of 12 starters entering 2022, including its entire defense, a unit that mostly prevented L-S from penetrating from its “half-court offense” - all but one of the Pioneers scores came either in transition, immediately after a draw control or on a free position. Hempfield goalkeeper Eryn Murphy made six saves.

“We’re confident in our 1-vs-1 defense,” Hempfield defender Jessica Yeand said. “We’ll slide if necessary but we have trust they can defend their girl, which leads to less open cuts in the middle.”

L-S won eight of the last 11 draw controls and was paced by Hannah Gawne (three goals, two assists).

Hempfield has to wait until the May 5 regular season finale when Manheim Township comes to town. In the immediate future, the Black Knights host Conestoga Valley today while L-S will next be in action Friday at Central York.

BOX SCORE