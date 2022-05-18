With her team holding a three-goal lead midway through the second half of its District Three Class 3A quarterfinal match versus South Western, Hempfield girls lacrosse coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff called out a play to senior Brynn Axe.

Axe set up at the top of the goal area and after a series of short passes, worked a give-and-go with fellow senior Kelsea Dague before taking the final pass and firing into the back of the net to extend the Knights’ advantage.

The play was the closest thing to a nail-meets-coffin moment in a game that otherwise never seemed out of reach for the visiting Mustangs, not until the final whistle sounded to signify a 12-7 Hempfield victory Wednesday night in Landisville.

“That’s one of our one-v-one plays, so an iso play, where me and Kelsea kind of pass it off to each other,” Axe explained. “We just work really well together because we’ve been playing since third grade together. That play is kind of designed for us to be able to cut off of each other and do a pick-and-roll kind of thing.”

The win advances the second-seeded Black Knights (18-2) into Monday’s semifinal round — set for 7 p.m. back in Landisville — opposite No. 6 Governor Mifflin, a 20-10 winner over Cumberland Valley on Wednesday.

Equally impressive, it clinches Hempfield’s first berth in the PIAA state tournament since 2015.

“It’s awesome to know that our season is continuing,” Axe said. “I was just thinking about it, and I love this team. I love playing with them and it’s so exciting that we get to go a few more weeks. I’m really excited if we can make a run in districts and maybe even a run in states.”

Axe finished Wednesday’s contest with six goals, three in each half, to pace Hempfield’s attack. Whitney Hershey and Isabelle Masengarb tallied two goals each, with Dague and Makenzie Warfel rounding out the scoring with a goal apiece.

The score was knotted at 3-3 midway through the first half before Hempfield struck for five-straight goals.

Hershey (two assists) came from behind the net to score the go-ahead goal, taking a pass from Masengarb and spinning around her defender for an open look.

Masengarb drove in on her own two minutes later for a 5-3 advantage, before Axe scored a pair of free-position goals during a man-up situation to extend the lead.

South Western (17-4) opened the second half with a pair of man-up goals to narrow the deficit to 8-6.

But senior defender Kenna Price (four ground balls) made one of her five interceptions to quell the Mustangs’ momentum, and Axe and Dague gave Hempfield some breathing room to help seal the victory.

Axe ended the night with eight ground balls, and she and Dague combined to win 11 draw controls. Eryn Murphy made five saves in goal for Hempfield.

Other games

Manheim Township 21, Dallastown 3

The top-seeded Blue Streaks (19-2) were led by Sydney Witwer (five goals), Alyssa Dotter (four goals), Bronwyn Hilbert (three goals, seven assists) and Olivia Young (two goals, two assists) in Wednesday’s District Three Class 3A quarterfinal win over ninth-seeded Dallastown (11-6). Manheim Township will host No. 4 Wilson (15-4), the defending district champion, in Monday’s semifinal at 7 p.m. The two met in last year’s district semifinals as well.

Red Land 11, Lampeter-Strasburg 10

Hannah Gawne scored four goals and Zoe Dilling made seven saves, but the fifth-seeded Pioneers came up short at fourth-seeded Red Land (17-2) on Tuesday evening. L-S finished the year 13-6 overall.

Twin Valley 20, Cocalico 6

Danika Sauder scored four goals, but ninth-seeded Eagles trailed 15-1 at half and eventually saw its season come to a close with Wednesday’s District Three Class 2A quarterfinal round loss. Cocalico finished 10-9 overall.