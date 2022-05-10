For the fifth season in a row, Hempfield and Manheim Township will meet in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse tournament championship game.

Both picked up L-L semifinal victories Tuesday night at Ephrata, L-L Section One runner-up Hempfield edging Section Two champ Lampeter-Strasburg 11-7 and Section One champ Manheim Township topping Section Two runner-up Cocalico 15-2.

Hempfield 11, L-S 7: Hempfield (13-3) played without leading-scorer Max Grube, who was dressed for Tuesday’s game but did not play as a precaution, according to Black Knights’ coach Matt McAlpine.

“He’s not really out. He was just resting,” McAlpine said. “He’s hopefully going to be back. He’s a little bit banged up.”

In Grube’s absence, five Hempfield players scored, with Zack Antesberger (three goals, two assists) and AJ McAlpine (three goals) leading the way.

“It was a little shaky,” Antesberger said. “But overall when we slowed things down and got into our sets everything started clicking.”

“Part of it was we tried to share the ball a bit more with longer possessions,” coach McAlpine said. “Max is a quick scorer. …we tried to value the possessions a little bit more today.”

Hempfield led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, 5-3 at halftime and 7-3 at the 10:19 mark of the third quarter before L-S (15-2) scored three-straight to cut the deficit to 7-6 by the end of the third quarter.

“We were gassed a little bit,” McAlpine said of the L-S third quarter spurt. “Part of it is taking Max out of the rotation and having some younger guys who have to fill in.”

Hempfield scored the game’s next four goals, going up 11-6 with 4:03 left to seal the victory.

Both teams combined for 39 turnovers. Black Knights’ freshman midfielder Seamus Mack won 12 of 19 faceoffs. Fronted by senior goalkeeper Matty Wiest (13 saves), Hempfield defenders Stephen Pitts, David Gross and Tristan Neiderer helped the Knights become just the second team to hold L-S to seven goals or less this season.

While the Pioneers will prepare for next week’s District Three Class 2A tournament, Hempfield will meet Manheim Township in Thursday night’s L-L championship game at Cocalico’s Talon Field, following the girls title tilt.

It will be the third meeting between the teams so far this season. The Streaks swept the Knights in both regular season meetings.

“We’re ready,” Wiest said. “We’re expecting a fight. It’s going to be a good game.”

Manheim Township 15, Cocalico 2: Bouncing back from last year’s 3-win campaign, the Eagles (12-5) appeared in the league tourney for the first time in five years and just the fourth time as a program. And Cocalico sophomore midfielder Cole Barnes won seven of 11 faceoffs in the first half Thursday. But Manheim Township (14-3) scored the game’s first seven goals and didn’t look back.

The Streaks were paced by Xander Johnson (four goals, two assists) and Garrett Campagna (two goals, five assists), while keeper Tyler Moritzen made eight saves.

