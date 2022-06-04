ELVERSON — There is an old adage that says ‘Time discovers the truth, and time heals what reason cannot.”

Hempfield (15-7) lost 6-5 in overtime of the PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse quarterfinals to Philadelphia juggernaut St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday afternoon. The truth that became known is a simple fact that the Black Knights are the real deal. They are back and will be a team to reckon with in the future.

Hempfield showed grit and determination and, led by a group of seniors meshed with a plethora of underclassmen, gave the Hawks all they could handle.

“Our guys are gritty. They are tough,” Hempfield coach Matt McAlpine said. “They knew the challenge that was ahead of them and took it head-on. It was just a couple of things here and there, and I am proud of them.”

Two quick goals, one with just 25 seconds left in regulation after a restart and the heartbreaker at the 3:33 mark of overtime, by Hawks midfielder Teddy Fenlin proved to be the difference.

“This was a good team we played. We keyed in on two guys, No. 3 (Max Grube) and 6 (Ryan Heuston), and found out they had other guys who could score,” St. Joseph’s interim coach Roger Reynolds said. “I just told our guys to go out there and have fun. Our goal was to keep the other team off-balance, and every time we tried to take them out of what they like to do, they tried to take us out of what we like to do. Their goaltender also played a good game. He was terrific.”

Despite that fact, with 6:20 left in regulation, Prep’s Grant Snyder would find a way to get one in cage through traffic to knot things up at four.

Hempfield shook it off quickly.

A minute later, with 5:03 remaining in the game, Zach Antesberger took one down the field and fired it past Keegan Dunn putting the Knights back up, 5-4.

It seemed to be a game-changer and also showed Hempfield’s grit.

To start the game, Hempfield did a phenomenal job controlling the ball. They also did a good job of slowing things down against the zone throughout the game.

Jason Hilton put the Black Knights on the board first off an assist from Max Grube. With 1:29 remaining in the first, Toby Marco would give Hempfield a 2-0 lead. St. Joe’s finally was able to break through with 15 seconds left in the first. Owen McConaghy fired a ground ball that got by Matt Weist.

The Hawks would start the second quarter with an advantage. At timeout during the break, officials checked Hempfield's sticks and deemed one illegal. It gave SJP a man-up advantage, but the Knights didn’t blink and played most of the penalty on St. Joe's end.

Hempfield would add to its lead when Hilton would get one down low on Dunn to make it 3-1 with 5:39 left until half.

The Hawks offense finally put another one on the board. It came late in the second. Snyder, with some moves, was able to get one past Knight’s goalie Weist with 4:43 remaining. At half, Hempfield led 3-2. Possession once again was a big reason.

“We really picked it up here the last couple of weeks,” Mcalpine said. “They put the time into practice to get things together, and it's shown here today.”

Things got a little chippy in the third period, with some pushing and shoving, but it was Hempfield’s defense rising to the occasion. Stephen Pitts had some nice checks, David Gross was stellar and so was Tristan Neiderer.

Max Grube’s 72nd goal of the year at 8:03 in the fourth would give the Black Knights a 4-3 lead.

Although the sting of the loss will take some time to go away for Hempfield, this Black Knight squad has put the program in good shape for the future. They can also take some solace in the face that Manheim Township, their biggest foe in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, fell to St. Joseph’s Prep 11-7 earlier this year.

“When I took this program over five years ago, I wanted to build a legacy here and get back to the way Hempfield Lacrosse was looked at years ago. This is the second group of seniors that have come through, and I am very fortunate to have these guys. They just came up a little short today. I think the program is in good shape, and moving forward, I think we are going to do some really good things.”

