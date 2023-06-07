The Black Knights of Hempfield gave it their best shot Wednesday, staging a furious fourth-quarter rally in the opening game of the PIAA Class 3A boys lacrosse championships.

However, host Downingtown East held on for a 10-9, down-to-the-wire victory.

The Knights trailed 6-1 after the first quarter, 7-2 at halftime, with both goals by Jason Hilton. They cut the deficit to 7-3 in the third on a Julian Morales tally.

Then, in the final frame, they started gaining ground. Hilton added his third goal of the day early in the fourth to make it 7-4, but the Whippets added two more before Toby Marco made it 9-5 with less than six minutes to play.

In the space of about four minutes, the Knights added four scores — two more from Hilton, Two from Seamus Mack — to just one more from Downingtown. With 51.5 seconds to go, trailing 10-9, the Knights forced a turnover and called timeout. But in the end, they couldn’t get a good play at the goal against a staunch Whippets defense, and time ran out.

With the victory, Downingtown earned a state quarterfinal date with another Lancaster-Lebanon League heavyweight. The Whippets will meet Manheim Township on Saturday at a site and time to be announced.