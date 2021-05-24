Monday’s high-scoring District 3-2A boys lacrosse semifinal matchup at Lampeter-Strasburg featured a pair of teams that had never before reached a district final. So no matter the victor, someone was going to make program history.

With that in mind, visiting Susquehannock scored the game’s first goal and maintained a slim advantage almost the entire night. Host L-S finally tied the score near the start of the fourth quarter, but the Warriors scored the next two and eventually came away with a 14-13 victory.

“We just kept scratching,” L-S coach Mike McConomy said. “And. ...ugh, I can’t fault the effort.”

Meanwhile, Hempfield came away with a 13-11 victory in the District 3-3A semifinals at top-seeded and previously unbeaten Central York (18-1), advancing the Black Knights to a district final for the first time since 2011.

Susquehannock 14, Lampeter-Strasburg 13: Second-seeded L-S (14-5) tied the score at 1-1 and 2-2 in the first quarter, but the rest of the night saw No. 6-seed Susquehannock (13-5) push its advantage to three scores on five separate occasions, the latest when the Warriors went up 11-8 at the 7:42 mark of the third quarter. By the end, they had five different players score, with an assist coming on half their goals. Susquehannock also won 18 of 31 faceoffs.

“The first quarter they got three or four offensive players on the crease because our defender on the backside was too far out,” McConomy said. “So we had issues with recovery. We also had issues with ball-watching.”

Susquehannock won the ground ball battle, 32-19. L-S also committed 16 turnovers.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two champion Pioneers tied it at 12-12 with 11:02 remaining, but Susquehannock won a faceoff and forced two turnovers over the next five minutes, which led to a pair of Warriors goals to go up 14-12 with 6:24 remaining. L-S got a man-up score with 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to one, but Susquehannock won the ensuing faceoff and ran out the clock.

Conner Nolt (four goals, one assist), Stewart McClain (five goals, one assist), Barrett Denlinger (three goals) and Colin Sullivan (one goal, four assists) paced the L-S attack.

The Pioneers have already clinched a state playoff berth, the first in program history. To decide seeding for the PIAA Class 2A tourney, L-S will host Hershey (14-6) in Thursday’s District 3-2A third-place game, scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

District 3-2A boys lacrosse bracket

Hempfield 13, Central York 11: The No. 4-seed Knights (16-2) led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, 8-6 at halftime and 11-8 going into the final frame. They were paced by Max Grube (six goals, two assists) and Zack Antesberger (three goals) on the offensive end, while Matty Wiest made 12 saves on the defensive side. L-L Section One co-champ and league tournament champ Hempfield will square off with No. 2-seed Wilson (20-2) in Wednesday’s District 3-3A championship game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium, located at Central Dauphin Middle School in Harrisburg. Wilson is this year's Berks League champion. The Bulldogs last won a district crown in 2017. Hempfield will be looking to capture the program’s second district crown, the only other one thus far coming back in 2010.

BOX SCORE

District 3-3A boys lacrosse bracket