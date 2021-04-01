Down five goals to Cocalico at the start of the second half, Lampeter-Strasburg came all the way back to tie Thursday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse game with just under five minutes remaining.

But the visiting Eagles ultimately prevailed, 9-8, on a Hannah Custer goal 32 seconds into overtime in bone-chilling, windy conditions, with temperatures in the upper-30s.

The game-winner came after Custer, an NCAA Division I University of Richmond (Va.) recruit, won the draw control to open the extra period.

“First things first was winning the draw,” Custer said afterward. “If the drive wasn’t there initially then go low, have everyone cut through and try to get a goal.”

Custer winning the draw to open the OT period had come after host L-S (1-1 league, 2-2 overall) won all six draw controls in the second half.

“How long can you go against Hannah Custer and win?” L-S first-year coach Marshall Krebs said. “Law of averages.”

Two years ago, both L-S and Cocalico each reached the semifinals of the L-L and District Three Class 2A tournaments and the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. Each team has four players on this year’s roster committed to college programs. So it made sense Thursday’s matchup was even, although it didn’t start that way.

The visiting Eagles (1-0, 1-1) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, in part by winning five of the first six draw controls. Additionally, Cocalico played lockdown defense in the opening frame, backed by senior keeper Alayna Trynosky (D-III Elizabethtown College recruit) and fronted by senior defenders Kyra Powers (D-III Neumann University recruit) and Lauren Metzger (D-III Juniata College recruit).

“They had us smothered,” Krebs said. “And we were panicking. And then we’re trying to make feeds from way out. ... We have a lot of talent. But they were just rushing.”

It’s why Krebs had his squad run a more methodical offense in the second half in order to slow down the game for his players. Hannah Gawne cut the deficit to 8-4 with leass than 20 minutes left in regulation. L-S then got a pair of man-up goals to make it 8-6 with 9:06 remaining. Kellian Drummond (D-III Juniata College recruit) scored her first goal of the year with 6:12 to go to make it 8-7. Sophomore Rowan Kimmel tied it with 4:58 left.

Trynosky later made two of her fives saves in the final 30 seconds of regulation, with Cocalico transitioning down the field to put a shot on goal, only to have L-S sophomore keeper Zoe Dilling (four saves) make a stop at the horn.

Custer (three goals), freshman Danika Sauder (four goals) and sophomore Sara Mackall (two goals) paced the Eagles’ attack.

“It’s really important.” Custer said of the early season victory. “It gets us going in the right direction as far as motivation and looking forward to other games to play. It’s a good win.”

