The high school lacrosse regular season got underway for a lot of teams this week, with the Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule beginning Monday.

Team-by-team preview capsules will be available on the LancasterOnline High School Sports Lacrosse page at some point soon.

For now, here are some things to keep an eye on in L-L girls lacrosse this spring.

Refresher

Last season on the girls side, Hempfield edged Manheim Township in the regular season to snap the Blue Streaks’ 101-game regular season league win streak. It allowed Hempfield to capture the L-L regular season crown, the program’s first league championship of any kind since 2002.

Manheim Township got revenge by topping Hempfield in the league tournament final, then went on to win the District Three Class 3A championship and reach the state final for the fourth season in a row.

Top returning players

The following players return after being named to L-L League all-star or honorable mention lists last season:

Cedar Crest: Nicki Wise, defender.

Cocalico: Sam Keck, midfielder; Olivia Reider, midfielder; Sara Mackall, attack; Danika Sauder, attack; Teagan Sahm, defender.

Conestoga Valley: Jamie Handwerger, goalkeeper; Mikyla Rineer, defender.

Elizabethtown: Danielle Bruno, attack; Moira Shott, attack; Josie Spayd, midfielder; Sydney Pope, goalkeeper.

Ephrata: Grace Willets, attack; Madelyn Murr, attack/ midfielder.

Hempfield: Whitney Hershey, attack; Isabelle Masengarb, midfielder.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Ryann Logan, attack; Hannah Cissne, midfielder; Rowan Kimmel, midfielder.

Lancaster Country Day: Mia Loney, midfielder.

Manheim Township: Maddie Eckert, goalkeeper; Gretta Harnish, defenders; Elle Commerce, defenders; Brynn Hauck defenders; Nora McKendry, defenders; Bronwyn Hilbert, attack; Brenna Campagna, midfielder; Calli Campagna, midfielder.

Penn Manor: Erin Shipley, attack; Grace Gerner, midfielder.

Warwick: Julia Barto, midfielder; Ally Sheppard, defender.

New coaches

Kayci Strous, Cocalico; Camryn Shewbridge, Garden Spot.

Two-section format

For the first time in about a decade, L-L girls lacrosse is going to a two-section format.

Section One: Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Ephrata, Hempfield, Manheim Town-ship and Penn Manor.

Section Two: Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Country Day and Warwick.

Top games

League play officially kicks off the week Monday. Here are some top games to keep an eye on: Lampeter-Strasburg at Cocalico, April 3; Manheim Township at Hempfield, April 12; Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, April 17; Hempfield at Manheim Township, April 24.