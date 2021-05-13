Only a freshman, Hempfield’s Jason Hilton did not get a lot of chances during Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse championship.

In fact, he got but one opportunity.

He made the most of it.

Hilton made a slick move to the front of the net and scored the go-ahead goal with 1:46 remaining. It ended up the game-winner as the Black Knights defeated rival Manheim Township 12-10 at Conestoga Valley to defend their 2019 league championship.

“It was a play drawn up. They were double-teaming (Max Grube) on that one, so I was wide open on that shot,” Hilton said. “I didn’t know it went in until my teammates got to me. It’s a great feeling.”

A little more than a minute after Hilton scored, Grube added an insurance marker — his sixth goal of the game.

“Underclassmen stepping up and making big plays, especially in this magnitude of a game, was great to see,” said Grube, a junior. “I take pride in that. We were making plays, getting other people involved and it was great to see. We are developing for the future too, not just this season.”

Hempfield improved to 14-2 after sharing the Section One title with the Blue Streaks (10-7). Still, defeating their rival for the second straight time in an L-L final was special.

“Every win feels good, but the league championship is what you start your season with,” Knights coach Matt McAlpine said. “We had goals; we wanted to win the section, we were co-champs with Township. Next was to win league, then win districts and qualify for states. We accomplished several of our goals. We still have more to go.”

“We came out and wanted it. Back-to-back years,” Grube added.

Back-and-forth the entire game, Blue Streaks senior Mason Lefever broke a 9-9 tie with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, putting Township up 10-9 after three.

However, Hempfield controlled much of the fourth quarter using a patient, methodical approach. The Knights took McAlpine’s advice to keep calm and not let things get away.

Finally, another frosh, Toby Marco converted a Zach Antesberger feed, tying the game with less than seven minutes to play.

“We had guys step up in key moments,” McAlpine said. “The one thing we talked about today was keep our poise. Ride the highs and lows and that’s what we did a very good job of.”

Despite allowing five goals in the opening quarter, Knights keeper Matty Wiest was huge in the second half, with eight of his 15 saves coming after the intermission.

In fact, Wiest stoned the Streaks from in close during a man-up situation and the ensuing possession led to Marco’s tying score.

“When we were tied, I knew our defense was going to step up and get us a good shot,” Wiest said. “It was nerve-wracking, but we knew we were going to pull it out. I was slow starting, I let in a couple. I didn’t get down on myself. I stayed up and knew my defense would give me good shots. It feels amazing, back-to-back.”

Although Hempfield scored first, a 4-1 Township run helped the Streaks open a 5-3 lead with Xander Johnson putting two of those home. Grube scored his fourth of the quarter with five seconds left cutting the deficit to 5-4 after one.

Ryan Heuston and Antesberger notched goals 2:26 apart, putting the Knights ahead 6-5, but six minutes later, Bennett Parmer knotted the score, 6-6 at the half.

Township got goals from Johnson and Maxwell Prevost for a two-goal lead, but behind Marco, Grube and AJ McAlpine, Hempfield answered with three in a span of less than two minutes. Still, Alex Romano’s brilliant move in front of the cage tied it at 9-9.

Both teams move on to the District Three Class 3A tournament, which starts next week.