Lampeter-Strasburg girls lacrosse junior midfielder Hannah Cissne received a pass out in front of the Lancaster Country Day net about seven minutes into the second half Wednesday evening.

Her team already up double-digits to the point of a running clock, Cissne felt she could take a chance on a trick shot. With her back to the goal, Cissne sent a shot through her legs and into the back of the net.

“I just wanted to try something new,” Cissne said.

It was one of a game-high six scores from Cissne in a 21-1 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win for host L-S, who improved to 2-0 league, 3-0 overall.

It was the final warm-up for the Class 2A Pioneers before a pair of upcoming tests, with a non-league matchup at Class 3A Central York on Friday and a showdown at Class 2A L-L foe Cocalico on Monday.

“Cocalico is very athletic,” Cissne said. “We’re definitely going to be tested by them.”

Cocalico and L-S will likely battle for the Section Two crown this spring, in what is the first time in about a decade L-L girls lacrosse is split into two sections. Along with that, lacrosse strongholds Manheim Township and Hempfield disappear from the L-L regular season schedules of Section Two teams. While that might be a welcome reprieve for some in Section Two, it’s not for L-S.

“It’s difficult not playing Manheim Township and Hempfield,” Cissne said. “I do like playing them. It gives us a challenge and teaches us a lot.”

For only being three games into the season, little rust could be seen on L-S on Wednesday. With returning L-L co-Most Valuable Midfielder Rowan Kimmel (four goals, two assists) on the center circle, L-S won all but one draw control the opening half, which aided in taking a 13-0 lead into intermission.

“I have juniors and seniors on the draw control,” L-S coach Marshall Krebs said. “Three-year, four-year players. We’ve been practicing and playing since November.”

Krebs is in his fourth season at L-S, fifth if we’re counting 2020, which was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He held one to two voluntary offseason practices on the L-S turf since the end of last fall. Many Pioneers also participated in a game Saturdays in a winter league at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.

“I had 31 girls over the winter,” Krebs said. “Thirty-one players over two teams.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Ingram is in her second season/third year coaching LCD (0-2, 0-3), trying to steer her alma mater back to the prominence it enjoyed when she was in uniform.

“That’s definitely the goal,” Ingram said. “But it’s just about building the team. Coming out everyday and working, trying to get better. Hopefully we can get back to where we were.”