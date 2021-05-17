READING - Making its first district playoff appearance, Conestoga Valley came out firing at Exeter in Monday’s District 3-3A first-round boys lacrosse matchup by scoring the game’s first four goals.

But the host Eagles took control from there, to the point of being up three goals with under six minutes remaining when CV caught fire again, tied the score and sent it overtime. Forty-three seconds into the extra period, Exeter’s Ty Yonas notched his eighth goal of the night, this one the game-winner in a 12-11 victory.

The No. 5-seed Eagles (13-4) advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals, at No. 4-seed Hempfield (14-2), scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

Meanwhile, the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s three other boys teams in District 3-3A first-round action all won Monday night (Ephrata, Manheim Township, Penn Manor). More on them in a bit.

Exeter 12, Conestoga Valley 11, OT: CV went up 4-0 early then trailed 8-6 by halftime.

“It’s a little bit of complacency," CV coach Nick DiPiano said of falling behind after establishing a big lead. "We come out and we run and gun. ...As soon as they fall into a settled offense and a settled defense, we get into lulls of complacency, and sometimes we fall asleep, or we make a mistake on the backsides."

The first six minutes of the second half saw CV whistled for five penalties, with Exeter taking advantage by scoring a pair of man-up goals to go up 10-7. But CV kept attacking on both ends.

“In the past, we’ve been the whipping boys in the L-L,” DiPiano said. “It’s time to stop that. ...I’m not going to tell my guys to not be aggressive.”

Exeter also won 19 of 27 faceoffs, and was content with passing the ball around the perimeter, which essentially led the Eagles to control possession for much of the final three quarters.

But the L-L Section Two runner-up Buckskins (12-7) have trailed late in just about every big game in which they’ve competed this season. And sometimes they've come back to win. So second-half deficits of 10-7 and 11-8 didn’t feel insurmountable for visiting CV.

“They’re comfortable waiting and being patient,” DiPiano said. “I preach the mentality of be patient, the other team will make a mistake.”

Exeter went up 11-8 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter on its third man-up score of the second half. But for the remainder of regulation, CV two faceoffs and forced two Exeter turnovers. Keller Dillman’s first score of the night with 1:00 left in regular time tied it at 11-11.

CV keeper Benjamin Nolt also made nine saves on the night, while Zach Fisher paced the Bucks’ offense with five goals.

Monday was the Bucks’ first postseason appearance since 2007, when it won a league playoff game. That was two years before the District Three tournament even began.

“It was always let’s see how far we can go, and control how far we can go,” DiPiano said. “The goal is to be the best we can. If that brings us to league, districts and states, it is what it is.”

BOX SCORE

Penn Manor 13, Governor Mifflin 10: The No. 11-seed Comets (13-5) pulled the upset at No. 6-seed Governor Mifflin (12-6) trailed 3-2 after the first quarter, 6-5 at halftime and 9-8 at the end of the third quarter. Clayton Hollinger (six goals, 1 one assist), Cole Spezialetti (two goals) and Erik Hinkle (two goals) paced the Comets on offense, while goalkeeper Nick Hollinger made seven stops. Three years ago, Penn Manor reached the district semifinals for the first time in program history. It'll try to get back there again when traveling to No. 3-seed Cumberland Valley on Wednesday, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

Ephrata 8, State College 7: No. 9-seed Ephrata (13-4) made the most of its road trip to No. 8-seed State College (10-5). Paced by Brock Boyer (five goals), the Mountaineers were in front 3-1 after the first quarter, 7-4 at halftime and 8-5 at the end of the third quarter. Ephrata keeper Ryan Lindberg collected 14 saves. It’s the first district playoff win since 2014 for the Mounts, who will travel to top-seeded and unbeaten Central York on Wednesday, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

Manheim Township 16, Dallastown 9: On Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium, the No. 7-seed Blue Streaks (11-7) topped No. 10-seed Dallastown (11-6). Bennett Parmer (five goals) and Xander Johnson (four goals) had the hot hands for the Streaks, while keepers Owen Hirsch and Tyler Moritzen each had five saves. L-L tournament runner-up and co-Section One champion Manheim Township will travel to second-seeded Wilson (18-2) on Wednesday, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

Updated District 3-3A boys lacrosse playoff bracket