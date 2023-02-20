Practices for high school spring sports in Pennsylvania begin in two weeks. With that in mind, three of the last four remaining coaching vacancies in Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse recently have been filled.

Ephrata alum Kayci Strous has been hired as the new Cocalico girls lacrosse coach. Another Ephrata alum, Teagan Pfautz, is up for board approval to become the new Mountaineers boys lacrosse coach. And Bryan Naranjo is returning as the Garden Spot boys lacrosse coach.

Strous: An honorable mention all-star in her senior year at Ephrata in 2017, Strous went on to play attack at Lebanon Valley College. She has spent the last five summers coaching for the LancoElite club lacrosse program, in addition to serving as a Penn Manor girls volunteer assistant in 2021 and the Cocalico varsity assistant in 2022.

She’s also the daughter of former Lampeter-Strasburg girls lacrosse coach Aaron Strous.

“It’s new and exciting,” Kayci Strous said. “I’m thrilled to do it. I’ve learned I love to work with high schoolers mainly. The group we have now has big expectations for this season.”

Strous is the just the third Cocalico girls lacrosse in the program’s 22-year history.

She takes for Courtney Reinhold, who gathered a 74-744 win-loss record over six seasons, which included a trip to the league final (2021), two appearances in the District Three Class 2A semifinals (2019, 2021) and a visit to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals (2019).

Pfautz: Pending board approval, Pfautz will be the new Ephrata boys coach. A member of the 2012 team that captured the league and District Three championships, Pfautz went on to play at Messiah.

He’ll be Ephrata’s fourth coach in eight seasons, replacing Andrew Doupe, who steered the Mounts to a 13-win campaign and District 3-3A quarterfinals appearance in 2021. Ephrata went 2-14 last season.

Naranjo: Naranjo filled in as the Garden Spot coach when the school struggled to find a new coach near the start of last season. After the Spartans went 6-9 in 2022, Naranjo stepped down from the position but told LNP|LancasterOnline he’d be open to returning if no one stepped up to fill the role.

The last remaining vacancy in L-L lacrosse is the Garden Spot girls program, though a candidate is likely to be board-approved soon.