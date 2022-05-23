Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse rivals Hempfield and Manheim Township were both involved in tight but separate District Three Class 3A semifinal playoff matchups Monday evening.

The L-L tournament champion Streaks (20-2) avenged last year’s district semis loss to Wilson, the defending district champion, by edging the Bulldogs 11-10. L-L regular season champion Hempfield (18-3) suffered a 12-11 upset defeat to Governor Mifflin.

Top-seeded Manheim Township advances to Wednesday’s District 3-3A championship game, to be held on Landis Field at Speed Ebersole Stadium, near Central Dauphin Middle School in Harrisburg, at 5 p.m. The Streaks will face a Governor Mifflin team on a Cinderella-like run as a sixth seed. The Mustangs will be appearing in a district final for the first time while Manheim Township will be in search of the program’s 10th district crown, the last coming in 2019.

Governor Mifflin 12, Hempfield 11: Second-seeded Hempfield (18-3) held a 8-4 advantage at halftime after leading-scorer Kelsea Dague, a NCAA Division I Eastern Michigan recruit, notched her second score with three seconds left in the first half. At that point, the Knights had won eight of 13 draw controls, a duty held by Dague.

Twenty-eight seconds into the second half, Dague was issued her second yellow card, taking her out of the game the rest of the way.

GM’s Eliza Enriquez, a D-II West Chester recruit, proceeded to win the first eight draw controls of the second half and at one point scored three-straight goals to help the No. 6-seed Mustangs (15-5) tie it 8-8 with 20:57 to go.

Enriquez’s sixth goal with 3:12 left proved to be the game-winner, as Hempfield’s Whitney Hershey cut it to 12-11 with 1:36 remaining.

“I was getting down on myself because I was losing at the draws,” Enriquez said afterward. “My coach gave me a little pep talk and told me to get a fire under my butt. …once I started winning them (draw controls) again I went on a rampage.”

Hempfield had a man-up, free position opportunity with about 30 seconds left, but a potential game-tying shot instead hit the post and GM scooped up the ensuing ground ball.

“This is a special group,” Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said. “We never give up. It doesn’t matter what circumstances we’re under. We always fight to the last second.”

Hempfield will host fourth-seeded Wilson (15-5) in Wednesday’s consolation game to decide seeding for the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

BOX SCORE

