Trailing all night and the season on the line, Penn Manor’s Erin Shipley found herself with the ball from a free position with just under two minutes left.

The referee’s whistle blew and she found the back of the net, and with it, pure joy from the Penn Manor bench and the Comets faithful.

Penn Manor completed the comeback Monday night over Dallastown, winning 10-8 in District Three Class 3A girls lacrosse action under the lights in Millersville.

Dallastown was in control early in the game. The Wildcats offense ran mostly through Lexi Federline, Emma Alex and Jordan Markey. The trio combined for seven of Dallastown’s eight goals and they attacked the Comets’ net early and often.

Penn Manor fell behind 3-0 and the Wildcats looked very comfortable for the first 12 minutes of the game.

The Comets used a plethora of double teams, which gave Dallastown many clear looks at goal. The Wildcats particularly punished Penn Manor in transition, finding wide open attackers and converting it into goals.

The Comets went without a shot on goal for the first 13 minutes of the first half, along with receiving two cards. It was a start that could have caused Penn Manor to fold early.

“A lot of times we start like that against harder teams,” said Comets coach Anneli Starry on her team’s choppy start.

“The biggest thing that we’ve been learning this year is adapting,” said Starry. “The players are very, very smart.”

Adapt they did.

Penn Manor scored its first goal with 11:30 left in the first half. They closed the half strong, scoring three more goals and cutting the Wildcats’ lead to two going into halftime.

The Comets carried that momentum into the second half, looking like a completely different team. The defense was much tighter and there were less doubles thrown at Dallastown.

“In the first half, we sent a lot of doubles,” said Starry. “We knew they liked to run a lot of iso and we were practicing sending doubles.”

The tweak that Starry and Penn Manor made was one that helped eliminate the wide-open looks. The Comets were stingier on defense, poking the ball away from the Dallastown attackers and making things generally difficult for the Wildcats.

“In the second half, we put our low defenders high, and we were able to take those girls one on one without having to send that double,” said Starry.

Penn Manor’s switch on defense forced Dallastown to turn the ball over more, leading to more possession and more opportunities for the Comets offense to strike.

Penn Manor outscored Dallastown 6-2 in the second half, with two of the goals coming in the last two minutes of the game and sealing the victory.

Shipley, Jarliah Ferko and Emily Kemmer led the way for the Comets with two goals apiece. However, it was a complete team effort for Penn Manor.

“Today, showed that they can face adversity and get through those tough times together,” said Starry.

Penn Manor will play at top-seeded and Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Manheim Township Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Penn Manor’s boys will meet the Blue Streaks at 5:30.