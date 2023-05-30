The road to the District Three Class 3A girls lacrosse title will go through Ed Journey Field.

The Manheim Township Blue Streaks punched their ticket to Thursday’s title match after rolling to a 15-4 win at home Tuesday evening over Lancaster-Lebanon League rival Hempfield.

But the road is not without its bumps.

Tuesday’s was a game in which Manheim Township was uncharacteristically uneven on offense in the first half; however, solid defense throughout the game and then finding its offensive flow in the second half allowed the Blue Streaks to cruise into the final.

“It felt sloppy in the first half, and we were out of sync,” said Blue Streaks coach Mark Pinkerton.

The Manheim Township offense lacked its normal crispness and efficiency for most of the first half. The Blue Streaks dropped routine passes and fell back on mostly isolation play, not moving the ball as they are akin to.

However, Manheim Township’s defense alleviated the offensive woes.

Hempfield may well see the Blue Streaks’ defense in its nightmares. The Black Knights were haunted by the Streaks’active sticks. Hempfield found itself getting caught in possession of the ball, and the active Blue Streaks’ sticks on defense would knock it away and force a turnover.

“We have a lot of experience and speed on defense,” Pinkerton said. “We use that to play a lot of pressure.”

The Black Knights, much like Manheim Township, also didn’t look their normal selves. While Manheim Township’s defensive intensity was tough to get through, the Black Knights found themselves in the offensive end frequently. However, most of Hempfield’s attacks ended with a turnover, either on a bad pass or a Township defender.

“Our stick skills weren’t there today,” Black Knights coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff said. “We dug ourselves into a hole, and against a team like that, its hard to get out of.”

The game entered a lull with eight or so minutes left in the first half, with both teams struggling for possession. Manheim Township entered the break with an 8-2 lead.

The Blue Streaks came out of the half looking like their old selves, especially on offense. The crispness with the passes and the way that Manheim Township scored its goals was much more like Pinkerton wanted it.

“We definitely found our groove in the second half,” he said.

Olivia Young and Bronwyn Hilbert led the scoring for the Blue Streaks, combining for eight of the team’s 15 goals. Young also assisted on two, contributing to six of the 15 goals total.

Hempfield got its goals via Whitney Hershey and Isabelle Masengarb, who each tallied two. But the Black Knights simply couldn’t get much of anything going. Hempfield saw decent passages of play, but they came too few and far between.

However, the Black Knights’ season continues, as they, like the Streaks, qualified for the state tournament.

“We just have to learn from what we did today,” Ovchinnikoff said of resetting after the loss. “We know we didn’t play our best today, but we can’t dwell on it.”

As for the Blue Streaks, they will have another game between now and the state tournament, as they welcome the Wilson Bulldogs to Ed Journey Field on Thursday for the district final. Wilson will be their first non-L-L opponent in the tournament, having beaten Penn Manor in the quarterfinal and Hempfield in the semis.

“There is definitely a different challenge playing a team outside of the L-L,” Pinkerton said. “We don’t play them as much.”