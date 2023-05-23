In some of its biggest games of the season, Hempfield’s boys lacrosse team experienced a letdown in the second quarter.

It happened in one of their regular season losses to Manheim Township and happened again in the Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinals against Cocalico.

But in Hempfield’s first elimination game of the spring, there was no such pitfall.

The Black Knights defeated Conestoga Valley 17-4 in the District Three Class 3A opening round Tuesday night, scoring three goals in the last two minutes of the second period to take control.

Hempfield (12-5) will play at Wilson in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will continue into both the district semis and the PIAA tournament, while the loser will be eliminated.

“We’ve been really focused in practice on playing 12 minutes at a time,” Hempfield head coach Brett Moore said. “We’re focused on doing things right to not give up possession of the ball.”

That was most obvious in the final minutes of the second quarter. Up 7-3, Julian Morales scored one of his five goals with 1:58 to go for an 8-3 advantage. With 10 seconds left, Jason Hilton netted one of his game-high six goals for a 9-3 lead. That might have been enough, but Seamus Mack managed to squeeze another goal in with five seconds to go for a 10-3 lead at intermission.

Not that Hempfield had any problems at the beginning of the half, either. Zach Antesberger scored the first three goals of the game in the first five minutes.

“Zach is a player we look to to carry us,” Moore said. “He’s one of our captains and one of the guys we trust in the 1-4-1, where he’s on top of that formation.”

The Black Knights scarcely slowed down in the second half. Hilton and Morales scored again in the third period. In the fourth, while shutting out the Buckskins (9-9), Hempfield had two more goals by Hilton, along with tallies by Morales, Carsten Rankin and Drew Bennett.

“That’s a big thing we’ve been focusing on, that it’s all four quarters,” Moore said. “Every goal matters, every play matters.”

Meanwhile, the season came to an end for Conestoga Valley, which looked to still be in it when Hunter Silvaggio scored on a one-man advantage with 2:30 left in the second period to get the visitors within 7-3. But the Buckskins did not score again for 14 minutes.

“I don’t know if it was one thing in particular,” Conestoga Valley head coach Nick DiPiano said. “I think it came down to execution and not being able to stop the bleeding.”

Tyson Zwaska had two goals for Conestoga Valley. Jeff Fisher also had a goal in the defeat. Noah Harrison had the only assist for the Buckskins.

Antesberger had three assists to go along with his three goals.

Gabe Colon-Munoz made five saves for Hempfield.

Soren Stoltzfus had 10 stops for Conestoga Valley.

In the regular season, Hempfield defeated Conestoga Valley twice, 12-8 and 15-3.

“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” Moore said. “You have to keep everyone focused.”

Last season, Hempfield defeated Wilson 9-8 in the district quarterfinals, though that game was in Landisville, not West Lawn.

In another District Three Class 3A game Tuesday:

Penn Manor 11, State College 10 (OT): At State College, Adam Hollinger scored the winner in overtime for the Comets (13-6).

Ninth-seeded Penn Manor will be at No. 1 seed Manheim Township at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

State College finishes at 14-5.