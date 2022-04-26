Tuesday’s non-league boys lacrosse matchup at Manheim Township’s Ed Journey Field between the Blue Streaks and St. Joe’s Prep matched a pair of programs that have appeared in a combined three PIAA championship games over the last 10 years.

SJP jumped out to a seven-goal lead en route to an eventual 11-7 victory.

But those facts were a bit beside the point considering what led SJP to travel to Neffsville, a somewhat last-minute change from the original schedule of Manheim Township making the trip to Philadelphia.

Last Friday, St. Joe’s Prep was practicing on its turf field when gunfire broke out in the bleachers, resulting in a 35-year-old man being shot in the hip and a 36-year-old man being shot in the hand, according to published reports.

SJP was scheduled to play Summit the next day.

“I asked the captains Friday night if they wanted to play the game,” SJP coach Daniel Keating said. “Unequivocally (the answer was), ‘Yes.’ We felt like playing would be the right thing for us to be together.”

Following Saturday’s 8-2 loss to Summit, the Hawks were originally scheduled to host Manheim Township on Tuesday. But as a result of the shooting, SJP is finding another place to play and practice for the time being, leading to Manheim Township hosting Tuesday’s matchup.

“We give all the respect in the world for the Manheim opponent,” Keating said. “For what they do up here and to host us on a quick turnaround.”

Playing under cloudy skies and intermittent drizzle, the Hawks (7-3) quickly built an 8-1 lead by the 9:38 mark of the second quarter Tuesday evening.

Of those first eight SJP scores, three came on assists, three others came after Manheim Township turnovers and another came in transition.

“They’re a great team,” Manheim Township seventh-year coach Dan Lyons said. “We just didn’t come out ready to play like we needed to.”

Manheim Township (9-3) held SJP scoreless for the next 28 minutes of game action, pulling to within 8-5 with 8 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We were much more disciplined,” Lyons said. “We didn’t slide unnecessarily, we didn’t over-extend ourselves on the ball. We stayed between them and the ball.”

With SJP content to control the ball and chew clock in the fourth quarter, the Manheim Township defense was forced to push out, leading to three more scores from the Hawks over the final 5:30. Twice more Manheim Township pulled to within three scores but couldn’t get any closer.

The Blue Streaks were paced by Xander Johnson (three goals), Alex Romano (one goal, two assists) and Garrett Campagna (one goal, two assists), while goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen made 11 saves.

“The non-league games are super important to us to see the best competition that we can,” Lyons said.

Up next, Manheim Township preps for Friday’s showdown against rival Hempfield in a matchup that will likely decide the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One crown.

