Down three midway through the third quarter, Conestoga Valley scored the game’s last four goals to nab a comeback 9-8 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys lacrosse victory over Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic on Friday night.

In chilly conditions under the lights on windswept Maley Family Field at Lancaster Catholic Crusader Stadium, the Buckskins got the go-ahead score with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining from sophomore Jeff Fisher, who attacked from behind the net, beat his defender and fired an underhand shot in front of the crease.

“We had the ball for awhile,” Fisher said of his game-winning goal. “Nobody was doing anything. I just decided I was going to try to get it in. I got past my defender and finished.”

Fisher tallied a game-high six goals. Older brother Zach Fisher accounted for CV’s other three scores.

“We just grew up playing together, throwing around,” Jeff Fisher said of the brotherly connection. “The chemistry is there.”

With the win, CV (4-2 league, 7-3 overall) has muddied the waters in L-L Section Two, with the Buckskins now percentage points behind first-place Ephrata (3-1, 6-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 5-2) at the season’s midpoint. Two of the Buckskins’ four league wins have come against L-S and LCD/LCHS (2-2, 4-3).

“This was a do-or-die for us,” CV first-year coach Nick DiPiano said. “Our intentions are to win the section. I don’t think that’s a secret. We feel like this is the year we can do it.”

CV led 3-2 at the end of the first quarter. The host Cougars took a 4-3 lead going into halftime, getting the go-ahead score when Buckskins’ top defender Conrad Dillman was on the sidelines briefly catching his breath after taking the butt-end of opponent’s stick into his rib cage.

“It was a scary situation,” DiPiano said of Dillman.

At intermission, the Cougars had won seven of nine faceoffs and led the ground ball battle, 10 to 7. They pushed the game’s largest lead to 8-5 at the 6:04 mark of the third quarter on a transition score.

“I challenged them to dig deep,” DiPiano said of CV’s comeback effort. “For some reason we keep playing these games in the second half like they’re the state championship. That’s been our thing this year.”

With CV down 8-6 entering the final frame, the Fisher brothers took turns scoring, with Jeff getting the game-winner. CV also won the ground ball battle in the second half, 8 to 4, and Buckskins’ junior goalkeeper Benjamin Nolt made nine stops.

“We hurt ourselves in a lot of ways,” Cougars’ first-year coach Bill Neal said. “We were going down taking ill-advised shots or forcing passes. Kudos to them, their goalie was solid. They played well.”

Five different LCD/LCHS players scored by the end, with junior goalkeeper Calvin Morris collecting eight saves.

Up next: Both squads are next scheduled to be in action Tuesday, with CV hosting first-place Ephrata and the Cougars traveling to Cedar Cliff for a non-league tilt.

BOX SCORE

Friday's L-L League lacrosse results, box scores

L-L League lacrosse standings