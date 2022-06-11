WEST CHESTER - Since the PIAA began holding state championship tournaments in lacrosse in 2009, girls lacrosse champions in the largest classification have all come from Districts One and 12, essentially schools in or near Philadelphia, a lacrosse hotbed.

The dominance continued in the PIAA Class 3A championship game Saturday morning. District One champ Conestoga scored the first five goals, built a seven-goal advantage by halftime and eventually came away with a 15-7 win over District Three champion Manheim Township.

The Blue Streaks (24-3) again came up short in their fourth-straight trip to the state final.

“It’s tough,” Manheim Township 12th-year coach Mark Pinkerton said. “I feel bad for the girls. It’s so hard to lose it. But we got here. It’s not easy to get here.”

Under a cloudy sky at Harold I. Zimmerman Stadium at West Chester East High School in Chester County, Conestoga (24-1) built a 5-0 lead by the midway point in the first half, mostly by spreading its offense wide around the net and remaining patient until attacking.

“When it’s that good of a team,” Pinkerton said. “It’s disciplined with the way they handle the ball. They’re going to break you down eventually.”

Alyssa Dotter (two goals) put Manheim Township on the board at the 12:33 mark of the first half. Shortly thereafter, the Streaks were whistled for a penalty and went a man down for the next two minutes. The Pioneers responded by dropping its patient approach and scored three quick man-up goals to go up 8-1 with 7:35 left in the first half.

“When we’re man-up we want to get as many goals as we can,” Conestoga junior midfielder Kate Galica said. “As many opportunities as we can. We take advantage of our man-ups.”

Galica is one of five Conestoga players already committed to NCAA Division I programs. She was one of three Pioneers with four goals Saturday.

On the other end, Conestoga senior defender Kat Bielinski, a D-I Temple recruit, locked on Manheim Township Sydney Witwer, a D-I William & Mary recruit and the Streaks’ leading scorer who entered coming off an 11-goal performance in the state semifinals.

Bielinski kept Witwer scoreless.

“Our coach did a good job of scouting and let us know she (Witwer) was one to look out for,” Bielinski said. “Forcing her to her help side. She’s a really good cutter. So not focusing so much on the ball when you’re marking her. Just watching her cutting and the feed coming through.”

“Us getting off to a rough start,” Pinkerton said. “It snowballed on us. We got a little tight, breaking down some of our fundamentals, which shared in some of Conestoga’s success. They’re a great team but we had some breakdowns, too.”

Manheim Township was essentially even with Conestoga in draw controls (12-11), total shots (22-23) and turnovers (7-8). In the first half, Conestoga converted on four free position opportunities while the Streaks went 0-for-4 on free positions.

The Pioneers led 10-3 at intermission. The Streaks later cut their deficit to 11-5 with 19:16 left, but couldn’t get any closer.

Manheim Township is still just one of four programs in the state to reach a PIAA championship at least four times. All four trips have come against a District One opponent.

Conestoga won its second state crown, first since 2016. It had reached the state final by beating District One opponents Downingtown East, Radnor and Garnet Valley in its first three state tourney games, each by a margin of three goals or less. Though, Manheim Township also beat those same three teams in the regular season by similar margins.

“With the way the brackets are set up,” Pinkerton said. “You’re always going to be the underdog coming out of the bottom of the bracket when five of the top-six teams (in the state) are in the top half of the bracket. If you’re ‘Stoga and you come through and win that bracket, you’re a really good team. A lot of respect to them.”

BOX SCORE