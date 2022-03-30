There are more than 110 lacrosse players with ties to the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County now on collegiate rosters for the 2022 season.

Forty-six are on the men’s side. Of those, eleven are starting.

Seventy are on the women’s side. Of those, thirty-nine are starting.

The full list of L-L alums on college rosters will be available on the Lacrosse page of LancasterOnline in the very near future. For now, here’s an update on recent highlights from 14 L-L alums.

Women's Lacrosse

Huntingdon (Ind.) University freshman Dylanie Chappel (Cedar Crest) had two goals and one assist, scooped up five ground balls, won three draw controls and tallied two caused turnovers in last Saturday’s 20-4 win over Brevard. Chappel started the first eight games, tallying 11 goals and four assists to help the NCAA Division III Hawks get off to a 3-5 start.

Catawba (NC) University freshman Michaela Lantz (Cedar Crest) got the start and tallied one assist in Wednesday’s 18-8 loss at Lander. Lantz has started in six of the first 10 games, collecting six goals, three assists, four ground balls and two caused turnovers. The NCAA Division II Indians are 5-6 overall.

Richmond (Va.) University freshman Hannah Custer (Cocalico) scored one goal in last Sunday’s 12-7 win at George Washington. Custer has started all 10 games, tallying 10 goals, three assists, five ground balls and five caused turnovers to help the NCAA Division I Spiders get off to an 8-2 start.

Washington College sophomore Abby Laubach (Manheim Township) had three goals and three assists in last Saturday’s 14-10 win over Muhlenberg. For the season, Laubach has started all eight games, tallying 11 goals, 10 assists, 24 draw controls, 16 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. The Shorewomen are off to a 3-5 start.

Lancaster Bible College senior Kendal Ream (Lampeter-Strasburg) had three goals, two assists, four ground balls and five caused turnovers in Wednesday’s loss to Juniata. Ream is one of six LBC players from Lancaster County. The NCAA Division III Chargers are off to a 6-3 start.

Transylvania University junior Mandi Rider (Garden Spot) tallied five goals in last Saturday’s 21-3 win at Asbury. Rider has started all nine games, collecting 17 goals, two assists and 12 ground balls. The NCAA Division III Pioneers are 2-7 overall.

Muhlenberg College senior Samantha Eynon (Lancaster Country Day) scored three goals in last Saturday’s loss at Washington. For the season, Eynon has started all seven games, tallying 15 goals, 10 assists and six ground balls. The Mules are 6-1 overall.

Wilmington (Del.) University freshman Campbell Heller (Manheim Township) had five goals, four ground balls, two caused turnovers and won four draw controls in last Saturday’s 20-6 win over Post. For the season, Heller has started in all nine games. She leads the team in goals (44) and ground balls (20), is tied for the team lead in draw controls (46) and is tied for second-most on the team in caused turnovers (12). The NCAA Division II Wildcats are 7-2 through their first nine games.

Bucknell University sophomore Taylor Kopan (Manheim Township) has collected three goals and two assists in the last two games. She started both games, notching the first starts of her collegiate career. The Bison are 5-5 overall.

University of Vermont senior Maris Large (Manheim Township) had two goals in last Saturday’s 14-4 loss at Stony Brook. For the season, Large has started in the six games in which she’s participated, tallying 10 goals and one assist. The Cats are 8-2 overall.

Men's Lacrosse

Lycoming College senior Owen Zimmerman (Cocalico) had three goals in Wednesday’s 14-13 loss to Misericordia. For the season, Zimmerman has started in all 10 games, and leads the team in goals scored (25), assists (eight) and points (33) to go alongside 18 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. The Warriors are 4-6 overall.

Susquehanna University junior Charles Braught (Conestoga Valley) had one goal, five ground balls and one caused turnover in Wednesday’s 14-5 win at Gwynedd Mercy. The River Hawks improved to 6-5 overall.

Ohio State University senior Colby Smith (Hempfield) had two goals and one assist in Sunday’s 17-8 loss at Rutgers. For the season, Smith has started in all nine games and leads the team in goals scored (25) to go alongside three assists and 17 ground balls. Fellow teammate Caton Johnson (Manheim Township) has made seven starts at goalkeeper, making 58 saves on 123 shots faced (.472 save percentage). The Buckeyes are 6-3 overall.