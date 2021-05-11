Cocalico's Hannah Custer remembers the 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse semifinal all too well.

Tuesday at Ephrata, the senior did not want to see a repeat of that season when Hempfield topped the Eagles and advanced to the league final.

Custer helped make sure of it as she scored seven times, plus assisted on the opening goal, as Cocalico defeated the Black Knights, 14-10.

The Eagles improved to 14-2 overall and will face Manheim Township in Thursday's 7:45 P.M. championship game at Conestoga Valley.

"We are very excited. Losing to Hempfield sophomore year we wanted revenge this year," Custer said. "We played Township early in the season and we lost so we are definitely looking forward to playing them on Thursday in a league championship game."

It marked the second time in a week Cocalico defeated the Knights as the Eagles won 18-9, with Custer setting the school record for goals in a season in that contest.

"Tonight was huge for us," Cocalico coach Courtney Reinhold said. "I know we just played last week, but tonight was about us coming out and proving we deserve to be here and getting redemption for two years ago."

The Eagles got off to an early lead before Hempfield’s Haylee Eide notched back-to-back goals, cutting the edge to 6-5 with 6:21 remaining in the first half. Custer and Knights Kelsea Dague traded goals making the advantage 7-6 at halftime.

Custer’s fifth goal and Samantha Keck’s third opened the second half scoring for Cocalico, as part of a 7-2 Eagles run that led to an 13-8 lead with less than eight minutes to play.

Every time Hempfield gained momentum Cocalico answered with goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky making five timely second-half stops.

“I think as a team we hold ourselves to a high standard so when someone makes a mistake, they know they've got to work to make up for that mistake,” Custer said. “We are pretty good as a team holding each other accountable but holding each other up too.”

“We've been training for this and working super, super hard,” added Reinhold. “Anytime there is a timeout or halftime we talk about the things we need to change, and they are going out and changing it. I can't ask for anything better than that.”

Manheim Township (15-4) earned its way to a 12th straight LL championship game after a 20-4 victory past Conestoga Valley.

Megan Rice scored seven goals to go along with four assists to lead the charge.

Moments after Blue Streaks starting goalkeeper Gail Wilkes stopped a Buckskins free position shot, Rice hit a Campbell Heller to open the scoring two minutes into the contest.

Wilkes robbed another Conestoga Valley effort the next time down the field and Rice found a streaking Bronwyn Hilbert for a 2-0 lead.

Rice scored herself on the next two Township possessions and several minutes later Township was up 10-1.

“She’s our leader on offense and is a good double-threat kid. She can take it to the cage or she can dump it off,” Streaks coach Mark Pinkerton said. “A lot of the offense runs through her obviously.”

With his team shooting for an 11th consecutive LL tournament crown, Pinkerton added that his team is looking forward to facing Cocalico.

“They are good and of course they’ve got Hannah Custer, who is really good,” he said. “We feel like we are just starting to hit that stride. We feel good about where we are, but we have a long way to go."

Sydney Witwer scored four times for the Streaks while Abigail Morley recorded all four of the Buckskins goals.

