Cocalico started peppering the Trinity goal in the opening minutes of the District Three Class 2A boys lacrosse semifinals and did not stop until the game was a mercy-rule victory.

The Eagles (20-1) defeated the Shamrocks (17-4) 19-9, leading by as many as 12 goals at the end of the third period, and will host the district championship contest at 7 p.m. Thursday. Their opponent will be Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two rival Lampeter-Strasburg, a 10-9 winner over Susquehannock in the other semifinal.

With three goals in the first three minutes, Cocalico built a lead that the Mid-Penn champion Shamrocks never challenged.

Bryce Nash scored on the Eagles’ third shot attempt with 10:18 left in the first period. The next two happened quickly, with Tate Renaud scoring at 9:36, and Cole Barnes adding another tally eight seconds later.

“That’s what he does,” Cocalico head coach Matt Oberly said of Barnes’ goal immediately after a faceoff. “He’s a very talented player who works hard. When (he) gets cooking, it’s very hard to stop him.”

That was the first of three goals by Barnes that were directly off of the faceoff, twice off of Eagle goals and once off of a Trinity score.

Six Eagles scored in the first period to give the top seed an 8-1 lead at the period break. Evan Youndt scored the first three of his game-high six goals in that opening quarter.

The pace slowed down in the second period, and Trinity briefly cut into the lead with a goal by Ray Chirna. But Dolan Byrnes and Youndt scored to make it 10-2 at intermission.

An 8-4 third period put Cocalico ahead 18-6, incurring the mercy rule for the remainder of the game. Trinity had a 3-1 advantage in the final period, giving the Eagles’ their second-straight 19-9 win of the postseason. Cocalico beat Hershey by that score in the quarterfinals.

Dolan Byrnes, Barnes and Kaden Martin all finished with three goals. Bryce Nash had two while Carter Getz and Renaud had single tallies. Nash had four assists while Martin had one.

Oberly was particularly happy to see Getz score, saying that he played very well at short stick defender and did a good job of getting the ball to Barnes when the Eagles had to transition from defense to offense.

Grant Lockhart had four saves in the victory.

Owen Hammel led Trinity with four goals. Raj Chrina added three, while Niko Chirieleison and Peter Gaudion each had one.

Brad Brown made 19 saves, including two in the first 15 seconds when Cocalico came out firing.

Looking to Thursday’s championship game, Oberly said there were still some areas that the Eagles needed to tighten up in order to come away with the gold medal.

“There’s nothing new and exciting,” Oberly said. “We’ve got to move a little more crisply.”

All four semifinal teams had already qualified for the state tournament.

Last year, Cocalico lost the District 3 third-place game to Trinity 17-11.

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Susquehannock 9 (OT)

At Glen Rock, L-S’s Colin Sullivan was calm, cool and collected. The senior assessed the field, then flipped a pass to teammate Zach Labrecque. Labrecque pushed forward toward the Susquehannock goal, but seeing his progress impeded, wheeled around and passed back to Sullivan.

Sullivan stopped and fired from about 14 yards out, and netted the game-winner in overtime for the Pioneers.

L-S had rallied from a rocky start in the game, as they trailed 5-1 after the first quarter, the lone goal coming from Labrecque. But the Pioneers fought back gamely, and ultimately tied the game with a little over two minutes left in regulation to force the extra period.

They will next travel to Denver on Thursday to play Cocalico for the district championship.