Cocalico is in the market for a new girls lacrosse. Athletic director Roger Czerwinski confirmed the vacancy via email last week.

It’s a big job in the Lancaster-Lebanon League considering Cocalico has consistently been among the top three teams in girls lacrosse in recent years.

It’s also only the second time the job has been open over the program’s 22-year history. Mary Beth Cardin, now an Ephrata assistant, got the Cocalico program started in 2001 and coached the Eagles through 2015.

Cocalico alum Courtney Reinhold took over in 2016 and gathered a 74-44 win-loss record over the next six seasons - the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

During Reinhold’s tenure, the Eagles were a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinalist in 2019, a District Three Class 2A semifinalist in 2019 and 2021, and the L-L regular season and tournament runners-up in 2021, when they were powered by standout Hannah Custer, who is now playing at NCAA Division I Richmond.

Speaking of which, Custer was one of eight Cocalico alums on women’s college lacrosse rosters last spring. That also included Cocalico product Jameson Kernaghan, who helped East Stroudsburg reached the 2022 NCAA Division II championship game - ESU is coached by Cocalico alum Xeni Barakos-Yoder. All pointing to the quality of players to come out of Denver as of late.

Cocalico reached at least the district quarterfinals each of the last five seasons.

Reinhold couldn’t be reached for comment by LNP|LancasterOnline.

Whoever fills the position as the Cocalico boss inherits an Eagles program that should be in line as a Section Two contender when L-L girls lacrosse goes to two sections for the first time in 2023.

There are currently four vacant L-L lacrosse gigs, with Ephrata still in need of a boys coach, and Garden Spot looking for a boys coach and a girls coach.