Down three scores less than five minutes in, Cocalico later scored five in a row to take its first lead and stayed in front the rest of the way for an eventual 16-12 District Three Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinal win over visiting New Oxford on Thursday night.

With the victory, the host Eagles (13-5) punched their ticket to the district semifinals and qualified for the state tournament, both program-firsts.

“I was here when we started in 2005 on a dirt patch in what’s now the softball field,” said Matt Oberly, a Cocalico alum and the Eagles’ eighth-year head coach.

“What this means for the program,” Oberly said. “I can’t put into words.”

Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Township also picked up district quarterfinal wins Thursday, all also picking up state playoff berths. But that trio is accustomed to this stage. Meanwhile, Cocalico recorded the program’s second district playoff win, the first since 2017. And it comes after last year’s 3-win campaign.

“We were out here in the middle of December when it was snowing,” Oberly said of the turnaround. “We still had 30 kids show up. That’s who they are. We established the culture.”

Though, it didn’t appear as though fortune favored host Cocalico early on when fifth-seeded New Oxford (12-6) scored the game’s first three goals.

“We just had to bring it together and focus ourselves,” Cocalico junior defender Ethan Brown said. “We were really working on the two slides (help defense).”

Down 4-2 at the 1:26 mark of first quarter, fourth-seeded Cocalico scored the next five goals to take a 7-4 lead at the 7:28 mark of the second quarter. The Eagles led 10-8 at halftime and 13-9 at the end of the third quarter, pushing its largest lead to 14-9 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Cocalico offense was paced by Zack Belknap (seven goals) and Evan Youndt (three goals, one assist), while midfielder Cole Barnes won 21 of 29 faceoffs and goalkeeper Grant Lockhart, in his first year at the position, made six saves.

Up next, Cocalico will travel to top-seeded Susquehannock (18-1) in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“We’re still determined,” Brown said. “Not satisfied.”

Hempfield 9, Wilson 8: In a District 3-3A quarterfinal, fourth-seeded Hempfield (14-4) edged fifth-seeded Wilson (17-5), with AJ McAlpine (three goals, one assist) nabbing the game-winner. Max Grube (two goals, three assists) and Zack Antesberger (one goal, three assists) also paced the Knights’ offense, while goalkeeper Matty Wiest made 11 saves. BOX SCORE

Manheim Township 18, Carlisle 1: In a District 3-3A quarterfinal win, Blue Streaks’ keeper Tyler Moritzen made five saves while thirteen Manheim Township players scored, paced by Xander Johnson (three goals), Jake Laubach (three goals, one assist), Charlie Kingsbury (two goals, one assist) and Garrett Campagna (one goal, four assists). Top-seeded Manheim Township (16-3) will host rival Hempfield in Tuesday’s district semifinal at 5 p.m. Both teams have qualified for the state tournament. (By the way, Penn Manor will travel to Central York in a District 3-3A quarterfinal on Friday night). BOX SCORE

Lampeter-Strasburg 15, Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic 2: L-S keeper Bryce Thomas made fives while eight Pioneers scored, led by Colin Sullivan (six goals, one assist) and Stewart McClain (three goals, three assists). The 10th-seeded Cougars finished 10-8.. Second-seeded L-S (17-2) nabbed a state playoff berth, and will host third-seeded Trinity (16-2) in a district semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. BOX SCORE