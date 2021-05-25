YORK — As starts go, Cocalico got off to a great one to open Tuesday’s District Three Class 2A girls lacrosse semifinal at York Catholic.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, once the No. 2 seeded Fighting Irish found their footing, it was tough to stop.

A late first-half run keyed York Catholic, and the 2019 district champs were able to keep the momentum going for much of the final 35 minutes and went on to defeat Cocalico 12-7.

“The start was really good. It was exactly what we wanted,” Eagles coach Courtney Reinhold said. “We wanted to come out aggressive and really firing. Every single game we need to start off strong and keep on pushing from there.”

The Eagles fell to 15-4 and will host Susquehannock in Thursday’s third-place game with a shot at the PIAA tournament on the line. That contest will be a noon start, as Susquehannock has graduation that evening.

York Catholic (17-1) moves on to face Twin Valley in Thursday’s district title game.

Despite falling behind 66 seconds into the game, Cocalico roared back on goals from Hannah Custer and Sara Mackall.

Custer, who finished with four goals, put the Eagles ahead 3-2 with 11:25 to play in the first half.

However, York Catholic scored five times in the final 8:23 of the half, taking a 7-4 lead at the intermission.

Olivia Staples notched a pair of goals in the final minute of the half for the Irish, including her fifth of the game 17 seconds before the break.

“They are a very good team. We knew that coming in and knew we were going to have to play our best,” Reinhold said of York Catholic. “We had a lot of highs and lows today, which we are working on eliminating. Once we do, we are right there with them.”

Of course, the Irish didn’t take long to thwart any comeback hopes by the visitors, scoring three times in the first 2:08 of the second half to take a 10-4 lead.

“Our defense had a breakdown at that point,” Reinhold said. “We called timeout and kind of got it figured out. After that, our defense played pretty solid.”

Reinhold added that there weren’t any surprises in the style of play.

“There was nothing they did that we weren’t expecting,” she said. “It was all things that we talked about and practiced to prepare for it. We just need to make sure we are executing better if we see them again.”

Back-to-back goals by Naleah Sauder (two goals) and Custer helped the Eagles trim the Irish lead to 10-6 with 15 minutes to play, but they could draw no closer.

Fortunately for Cocalico, there remains at least one more game.

“One of our goals every season is to make it back to states,” Reinhold said. “Thursday is our chance to make sure we reach another one of our goals.”