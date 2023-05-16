Two undefeated teams will vie for the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys lacrosse championship on Thursday, as Cocalico and Manheim Township won their semifinals on Tuesday night to keep their records unblemished.

The Eagles (18-0), champions of Section Two, opened the doubleheader at Ephrata Middle School with a 13-7 victory over Section One runner-up Hempfield (13-5).

After an evenly-played first quarter, which had the two teams tied 3-3, Cocalico asserted itself with four goals in four minutes by four players. Kaden Martin, Evan Youndt, Bryce Nash and Dolan Barnes all scored to put the Eagles ahead 7-3 by the midway point of the second.

Barnes finished with six goals.

“Dolan Barnes did a phenomenal job,” said Cocalico head coach Matt Oberly, whose team got its first league tournament win. “This was the game of his career. He did everything we wanted him to do.”

The Black Knights made some noise late in the second and early in the third. Logan Klinger scored with 48 seconds left in the half to get Hempfield within 7-4 at intermission. Zach Antesberger added a goal early in the third to make it 7-5.

At the 6:00 mark of the third, Klinger almost pulled the Black Knights within a single goal, but his shot on a breakaway hit the crossbar.

“In the game of lacrosse, you need a break once and again,” Oberly said. “But the players stayed focused after that.”

Indeed, Byrnes and Zach Belknap each scored late in the third period to push the Cocalico lead to 9-5 entering the fourth period.

Two big reasons why Cocalico held off any Hempfield comeback were Grant Lockhart’s goalkeeping and Cole Barnes’ faceoff presence. Lockhart made seven saves. Barnes, Oberly said, adjusted his faceoff technique to counter the Black Knights’ approach.

Belknap finished with three goals in the win, while Martin had two.

Gabe Colon-Munoz made 12 saves for Hempfield.

Antesberger and Jason Hilton had two goals apiece for the Black Knights.

“Honestly, we’ve been struggling in the second quarter all year,” Hempfield head coach Brett Moore said. “We just need to play a full game.”

Manheim Township 10, Lampeter-Strasburg 8

The Blue Streaks had all they could handle from the Pioneers, but the Section One champions prevailed with two late goals.

With 2:04 left in regulation, Simon Bowen put Manheim Township (16-0) ahead 9-8. Rowan Myers gave the Blue Streaks an insurance goal with 1:02 to play. Jake Laubach, who had a goal in the third period that put Manheim Township up 8-6, assisted on the two late tallies.

The Pioneers (15-4) evened the score 8-8 with a pair of goals in the final four minutes of the third period. Colin Sullivan and K.J. Kressler provided those, but L-S didn’t score in the final 12 minutes.

Conversely, L-S did keep Manheim Township off the scoreboard for 15 minutes in the first half, before Nicholas Palumbo scored with 2:05 to go before intermission for a 4-4 tie.

Bennett Parmer, Palumbo and Peyton Martizen all scored two goals for the Blue Streaks. Alan Fischer made 14 saves.

Kressler finished with three goals. Bryce Thomas had nine saves for the Pioneers.

The championship contest will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Penn Manor, followed by the girls lacrosse final.