Manheim Township is inevitable.

The Blue Streaks claimed their 13th consecutive Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse title under the lights Thursday night at Penn Manor’s Comet Field with an 11-6 win over Lampeter-Strasburg.

Manheim Township got off to a lightning-fast start, scoring four goals in the opening five minutes of the game. The Blue Streaks looked to be in complete control, moving the ball quickly and maintaining possession on offense and keeping Lampeter-Strasburg on the perimeter on defense.

However, the Pioneers, who were making their L-L League final debut, responded nicely, weathering the Manheim Township storm. They got on the board shortly after the Blue Streaks’ fourth goal and used the tally to find their footing in the game.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s best stretch of play came in the last 10 minutes of the first half. The Pioneers held the same Manheim Township offense that had looked ready to run rampant earlier in the half scoreless, while adding another three goals of their own, cutting the deficit to just two heading into halftime.

The Blue Streaks lost the draw control battle in those 10 minutes, which allowed more possession time for Lampeter-Strasburg. The lack of time with the ball caused Manheim Township to be a little quick on offense, getting away from the patient buildup play it’s accustomed to.

“They held so many long possessions that we got a little frustrated and forced it,” Blue Streaks coach Mark Pinkerton said.

Manheim Township consistently threw multiple defenders at Section Two MVP Rowan Kimmel, and did a decent job of keeping her off the score sheet.

Kimmel’s only goal of the night came from a spectacular solo effort in which she dropped her defender with a spin move and finished with a shot that beat the Section One MVP, Blue Streaks goalkeeper Maddie Eckert.

Kimmel may have only scored one goal, but she added two assists and was able to consistently draw the attention of Township’s defense, opening up opportunities for the rest of the L-S offense.

“She’s drawing that attention and has the acumen to move the ball through our connector to the backside or hit a cutter,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Marshall Krebs said.

However, Manheim Township regrouped after the uncharacteristic finish to its first half and started the second half the same way it started the game.

The Blue Streaks scored three goals in the first five minutes after halftime, all coming by way of Olivia Young, who finished with four goals on the night.

“We adjusted on the draw,” Pinkerton said of the adjustments the Streaks made at the break. “We also switched our ride, opting for a man ride.”

The adjustments worked for Manheim Township, and just as the Pioneers did to them at the end of the first half, the Blue Streaks held Lampeter-Strasburg scoreless for roughly 20 minutes. They upped the defensive intensity, not allowing the Pioneers to hold the ball for long and forcing turnovers.

The quick start on offense, paired with winning the possession battle in the second half, sealed the victory for Manheim Township.

The Pioneers were up for the challenge, though, and Krebs was very pleased with the effort his team put forth against a juggernaut Blue Streaks squad.

“They played inspired,” Krebs said of the Pioneers. “To be the best you have to beat the best. We may not have done that tonight, but we hung with the best.”

Lampeter-Strasburg can take its effort from the game and use it as fuel for the upcoming District Three tournament. Holding a second seed in Class 2A, the Pioneers have a bye into next Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Likewise, as Manheim Township celebrates its 16th league title overall, it will reset and be ready to continue its momentum into the Class 3A district tournament as the top seed. The Streaks also have a bye into the quarters.

“Check the box for leagues and onto districts,” Pinkerton said.