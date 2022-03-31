After a back-and-forth first half that featured four lead changes, Lampeter-Strasburg ran away from Cocalico en route to a 19-9 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse victory Thursday evening.

Down 6-4 with 9 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the first half on the wind tunnel that is Talon Field, visiting L-S scored the next four goals to take a 8-6 lead at intermission. The Pioneers (2-0 league, 3-1 overall) built their lead from there.

“We were just connecting better, working better as a team,” L-S junior midfielder Rowan Kimmel said. “Nobody was trying to take it themself and forcing it. We settled it down and were looking for everybody.”

L-S also won 23 of 30 draw controls, in part thanks to work of Kimmel and Hannah Gawne, a senior midfielder.

“Draw controls is a strength,” L-S third year coach Marshall Krebs said. “Our midfielders get after it. Rowan had one she snagged one-handed. I don’t know how you do that. … Hannah is tall. She elevates. And both (Kimmel and Gawne) have quick hands.”

L-S entered the season needing to replace three starters on the attack. Seven players scored Thursday, led by Kimmel (six goals), Gawne (three goals, three assists), Hanna Cissne (three goals) and Kelly Hostetter (two goals, two assists).

Kimmel (Navy), Gawne (Messiah) and senior defender Emaly Garrett (Eastern Michigan) are already committed to college programs.

Cocalico (0-1, 0-2) was paced by Danika Sauder (three goals) and Thana Sweigart (two goals, one assist).

The Pioneers have won three in a row since a lopsided season-opening loss to Twin Valley, which appears to be an early District Three Class 2A title favorite.

“They were super tough,” Kimmel recalled of Twin Valley. “It was nice modeling after they play and picking up on things that they do on offense. Putting together our defense again and learning from that. Being positive now and putting our best effort into it.”

Cocalico returned eight of its top 10 scorers from last year’s 15-win, L-L runner-up squad, but one of those missing is do-it-all Hannah Custer, last year’s league-leading scorer who was also dominant at draw control, along with goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky.

The L-S win Thursday was a bit of revenge for the Pioneers after losing to Cocalico in overtime in last year’s matchup.

“It’s super exciting,” Kimmel said. “We’re looking forward to playing more games. It’s nice to have that in our pocket and know we did it together and can do it again.”

Both teams are next slated to be in action Monday, when L-S hosts Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic and Cocalico hosts Ephrata.

BOX SCORE